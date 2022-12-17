Read full article on original website
Man crashed into 2 houses while drugged driving: North Ridgeville police
A man faces charges after police say he hit two houses while driving under the influence.
Man charged after standoff in Streetsboro
A man was arrested in Streetsboro on Monday evening after a brief standoff in a home where an altercation turned violent against two elderly people.
cleveland19.com
Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
Man seen stealing ‘arm loads’ of sports apparel from mall: Strongsville Police Blotter
Shoplifting, SouthPark Center: On Dec. 6, an employee called about a known shoplifter seen stealing from the mall. The caller said the suspect previously loaded up a cart and left the store without paying for the merchandise. This time the man -- who was wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black...
Man causes disturbance at business after being warned by police: Brunswick Police Blotter
Woman arrested with drugs and $307 worth of stolen store merchandise: Avon Police Blotter
Police responded to a theft in progress at Meijer Nov. 16. The suspect was apprehended at a nearby gas station was found with heroin and $307 worth of items stolen from the store. She was arrested for the theft and for tampering with evidence for tossing her drugs into a...
Semi-truck flips over guardrail on I-77 South
A semi-truck has flipped on its side over the guardrail on Interstate 77 South, just past the Ohio Turnpike, Tuesday morning.
Driver charged with OVI after car gets stuck on railroad tracks: North Ridgeville police blotter
Officers were dispatched for a report of a car stuck on the railroad tracks at the Chestnut Ridge crossing on December 9. A Lorain woman was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, operating without a valid license, moving vehicle on a railroad track and possession of a controlled substance.
Thief steals checks from mail: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Dec. 12 about two pieces of mail that had been stolen from her mailbox. The mail had checks inside. She said the thief had already cashed the checks. She planned to go to the police station to give a statement. Traffic complaint: Columbia Road. Police received...
whbc.com
Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
Driver charged with OVI in crash that injured her, 2 children: Avon Lake police blotter
On December 7, officers responded to single-car crash. A woman and two children were transported to the hospital. The road was closed while repairs were made to the damaged utility pole. The driver was charged with operating under the influence, marijuana possession and wanton disregard of public safety. Property damage:...
Deer crash on I-90 disables vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Deer crash: I-90 The Westlake Police Department at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 received multiple calls about a vehicle hitting a deer on I-90 near Crocker Road. The callers reported that the vehicle was disabled in the slow-speed lane and the airbags had deployed. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Part of the highway was closed for a short time while the crash was cleared.
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord with a temp tag number M965246 was stolen from the Donatos...
Lorain County fire leaves 4 people injured, 2 dogs dead
A Saturday morning fire injured four people and killed two pets, the Sheffield Village Fire Department reported.
wwnytv.com
‘It hurts’: Mom says her car was stolen, trashed with Christmas gifts inside
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A mother in Cleveland is not in the Christmas spirit this season after her car was stolen just days before Thanksgiving with Christmas gifts inside. Shanel Constantino said her Kia Sportage was recovered by police two weeks later, but it was a total mess. “They messed...
cleveland19.com
2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
Police investigate car thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft of a vehicle: Quail Street. A Quail Street resident at 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 reported his vehicle was stolen. A Hathaway Avenue resident at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 4 told Lakewood police that their vehicle had been stolen. Grand theft of a vehicle:...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 15
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Quron Robinson, who has been missing since Dec. 15. On that date, Robinson was with his mother in her car when he got out and ran beyond a Euclid apartment complex until she could no longer see him, according to police.
cleveland19.com
63-year-old woman dies in Mentor residential fire
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Mentor Fire Department, a 63-year-old woman died in a residential fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at Mentor Avenue around 2 a.m. to find heavy black smoke in a home. Firefighters say they performed an aggressive fire attack and primary search. Fire crews...
