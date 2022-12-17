Read full article on original website
A sheriff's deputy is under investigation after accidentally broadcasting on her police radio what appeared to be an intimate encounter with a man, say reports
The recording, obtained by TMZ, appears to show the Los Angeles female deputy giggling with a man and discussing her underwear.
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
Walmart Announces Sweeping Changes for January, 2023; The Comapny Will Charge You for Bags
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Newly Uncovered Surveillance Video Appears To Show Moscow Victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen Just Hours Before Quadruple Murder
Newly found surveillance video reportedly reveals University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen strolling with a male in downtown Moscow a number of hours prior to their gruesome murders.Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, who administer the University Of Idaho Murders — Case Discussion Facebook group, shared stills from the video, with the unknown male's identity obscured.The women appear to be wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were seen sporting that same evening on video outside a nearby food truck, according to FOX News. The man walking with them is also wearing clothes that look like those on...
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Abandoned Car Now Part of Probe Into Idaho Students’ Slayings
Cops in Moscow, Idaho, say they’re investigating whether an abandoned white Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, may be tied to the massacre of four University of Idaho students last month. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras the night of the slayings, and cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the quadruple murder. Despite 10,000 tips coming in, cops are yet to identify a suspect or find the knife used to stab Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves as they slept. But the discovery of the abandoned Elantra, which had frontal damage and no license plate, may provide a long-awaited break in the stalling investigation. Police in Eugene, which is home to the University of Oregon nearly 500 miles from Moscow, told Law&Crime they plan to impound and investigate the vehicle, then forwarded their findings to detectives in Idaho. Law&Crime obtained pictures of the white Elantra found in Oregon. Police are currently investigating if any relation to the #Idaho4 murders. pic.twitter.com/2TIakQcY3E— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 20, 2022 Read it at Law&Crime
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.
