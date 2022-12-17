Cops in Moscow, Idaho, say they’re investigating whether an abandoned white Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, may be tied to the massacre of four University of Idaho students last month. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras the night of the slayings, and cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the quadruple murder. Despite 10,000 tips coming in, cops are yet to identify a suspect or find the knife used to stab Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves as they slept. But the discovery of the abandoned Elantra, which had frontal damage and no license plate, may provide a long-awaited break in the stalling investigation. Police in Eugene, which is home to the University of Oregon nearly 500 miles from Moscow, told Law&Crime they plan to impound and investigate the vehicle, then forwarded their findings to detectives in Idaho. Law&Crime obtained pictures of the white Elantra found in Oregon. Police are currently investigating if any relation to the #Idaho4 murders. pic.twitter.com/2TIakQcY3E— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 20, 2022 Read it at Law&Crime

MOSCOW, ID ・ 15 HOURS AGO