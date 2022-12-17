Read full article on original website
PWMania
Kurt Angle Provides Update on His Health From a Hospital Bed
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given an update on his health in a new post on social media. Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed and used hashtags related to ‘body maintenance’ and being ‘pain-free’ after having injections in his back. You can check it out below:
PWMania
WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 12/19/22
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live episode of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.705 million viewers on the USA Network. This is a 15.83% increase over the previous week’s 1.472 million viewers. The first hour of this week’s show drew 1.781 million viewers (1.482 million...
PWMania
Video: WWE Superstars Leave Triple H Christmas Gifts in New Commercial
In a new CashApp Christmas commercial, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H receives a few gifts. WWE and CashApp have released a new ad in which Alpha Academy asks The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present, as seen in the video below. The Miz then attempts to enlist the help of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley to pay for the gift.
PWMania
News on WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales Featuring John Cena’s WWE Return
WWE’s December 30th SmackDown event will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This show will see John Cena return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. WrestleTix reported that the show has sold 9,363 tickets, with 1,650 remaining. The venue’s...
PWMania
Arn Anderson Reveals When He Plans to Retire, Says Jon Moxley is Helping His Son Brock
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson stated on the latest “ARN” podcast that he intends to retire when his AEW contract expires in a year and a half. He also mentioned his son not getting enough TV time:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
PWMania
Dolph Ziggler Says He’s Ready To Steal Show At Any Time, But Likes Being Helpful Veteran
Dolph Ziggler is all about being a helpful veteran to other talents in WWE. But he’s also all about stealing the show on a moments’ notice. The WWE Superstar recently spoke about this during an appearance on the Andy’s Hall Access program for an in-depth interview. Featured...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Shoots Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility in AEW Segment
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his actions in the storyline about MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated in a backstage pre-recorded video interview that he was no longer required by the BCC and was attempting to teach them one more lesson. This was done to get him off the air.
PWMania
Liv Morgan on What She Has Planned for After Her Wrestling Career is Over
WWE star Liv Morgan discussed her plans for after her wrestling career ends during an appearance on the Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder podcast. She said, “I have not started a business, but I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage. It definitely took a backseat to my training. I’m having a quarter life crisis of ‘I’m not doing enough with my life,’ so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that’s doing really well, and I have a lot of fun with that. I’ve been taking acting classes, I’ve been auditioning a lot, and have kind of being dipping my hands in all these little pots to see what I can do.”
PWMania
Jake Roberts Says AEW Star “Is Underrated By All”
WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently discussed a variety of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During the podcast, Nash praised Dax Harwood’s performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson to go out there and...
PWMania
Women’s World Featherweight Title Match Added to MLW Blood And Thunder
Major League Wrestling has added another title match to its upcoming Blood and Thunder event. MLW announced today that the current MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title against Zoey Skye. This will be Taya Valkyrie’s fifth title defense of the MLW Women’s World Featherweight...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on Big Return For Tonight’s WWE RAW
According to reports, the former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, will soon return to WWE. The former NXT North American Champion has been linked to rumors that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants to bring him back to the company, but according to Fightful Select, talent now believes he is on the way back, with one source speculating that he could return to WWE very soon.
PWMania
Backstage News on Roman Reigns on RAW and NXT Stars Working WWE Main Event
– In recent months, several WWE NXT Superstars have received additional exposure as they have been brought to RAW to work WWE Main Event tapings. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are “very happy” with the buzz that the NXT wrestlers have generated while working the Main Event tapings. This applies to the buzz they’ve generated for themselves, as well as the WWE Main Event show in general.
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – December 20, 2022
WWE NXT Results – December 20, 2022. Kicking off this week’s NXT with a recap of Roxanne Perez winning the Women’s Title from Mandy Rose last week. Caremlo Hayes pushes Axiom to the mat. Axiom delivers a snapmare and an arm drag before they exchange submissions. Hayes delivers a back elbow, but Axiom manages to deliver a dropkick and a northern lights suplex. Hayes delivers a back elbow then looks for Fade Away but Axiom catches him with a kick that sends us to a break.
PWMania
Rocky Romero Addresses “Stressful Situation” With The Good Brothers and WWE – NJPW, AJ Styles
NJPW star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers’ WWE returns while still working for NJPW. Luke Gallows and NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson made their first appearances for WWE in October, after being...
PWMania
Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title Belt Goes Missing While on Tour
Snoop Dogg is a well-known figure in the music industry and a big fan of WWE, as evidenced by his numerous appearances on the show over the years. He has an all-gold WWE Title belt that he wanted to display while on tour. However, the title has vanished. At the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, Snoop received the golden WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.
PWMania
AEW’s Scrapped Creative Idea for Jungle Boy Revealed
As seen on the December 14th, 2022 “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, newcomer Action Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in an upset victory. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Jericho’s previous idea of putting over an AEW rising star on Wrestling Observer Radio:. “He was going to...
PWMania
Chem Valley Wrestling Eight Crazy Fights Results (12/18/22); Moose, Bhupinder Gujjar, Gisele Shaw
Chem Valley Wresting held it’s “Eight Crazy Fights” event in Sarnia, Ontario at the River City Vineyard in front of a pumped up capacity crowd. PWMania was in attendance for this show that saw numerous stars from IMPACT wrestling featured on the card. Moose, Bhupinder Gujjar (Current Chem Valley Wrestling Champion), Gisele Shaw (Current Chem Valley Women’s Champion) and Cody Deaner were all on the show.
PWMania
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes One Aspect of AEW’s Trios Best of Seven Series
In their upcoming match in their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks take on Death Triangle. The December 21 Dynamite episode will feature a No Disqualification Match between the two teams. Falls Count Anywhere competition will take place in the sixth bout if necessary.
PWMania
Booker T Shoots Down Idea of Roman Reigns vs. Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 39
The possibility of Steve Austin returning to the ring is still being discussed. A match between Roman Reigns and Austin, according to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, would be a bad idea. Austin was offered a match at WrestleMania 39, but it is unknown if he accepted. Booker T...
