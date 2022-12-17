Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Police: Male body pulled from Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police say they found a male body in a pond in Carmel Tuesday morning. Police say he was found at 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. That’s near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Street and Fairfax Manor Drive. Police say they’re working to confirm the identity...
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Columbus home. A 911 call about a shooting on Sumpter Court came in to the Columbus Police Dept. around 8:55 p.m. Police said two people inside the home were pronounced deceased. Both had gunshot wounds. An initial investigation into […]
2 dead after shooting at Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night. On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.
Pedestrian dies in south Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the far south side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. Police responded to the crash at Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue around 7 p.m. Investigators believe a driver who was traveling north on Maidson Avenue struck a pedestrian in the...
IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
WLFI.com
Lafayette man charged with OWI with a permanently revoked license
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been formally charged after driving under the influence with a permanently revoked license. In October, police arrested 44-year-old Darrell Williams after he was driving unusually slow on U.S. 231 in West Lafayette. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail...
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
Skateboarding in traffic leads to arrest in earlier road rage incident
A 24-year-old Monticello man has been charged in a road-road incident last week in which he allegedly showed a gun to two people in another car. On the afternoon of Dec. 13, officers were dispatched to the area of Sagamore Parkway North and South Street in Lafayette to a report of a man with a gun in a black Buick SUV, indicating the man pointed the gun at someonea, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
WHEC TV-10
Police, FBI plan update on deadly Indiana mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five months after a 20-year-old man shot five people, three of them fatally, at a suburban Indianapolis mall, police and the FBI could shed light this week on the gunman’s motive. The Greenwood Police Department announced that the department and the FBI will discuss the...
Lafayette woman charged with beating 5-year-old
A 26-year-old Lafayette woman was charged Monday with two felony counts of battery after her boyfriend called police and told them she had hit her 5-year-old son about 15 times Sunday, "all over" his body. Payslie Chantel Lewis was staying at the Red Roof Inn on South Street with her...
IMPD arrests man accused of robbing 6 businesses while on work release
INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted armed robber is behind bars after police claim he robbed a half dozen businesses around Indianapolis while on work release. IMPD robbery detectives believe 53-year-old Damon Smithson robbed all six businesses over a two-month span before he was arrested last week. Based on their investigation, IMPD said Smithson is a suspect […]
vincennespbs.org
Man dead in apparent accidental shooting
An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
cbs4indy.com
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities could provide new information this week about the July shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. On July 17, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire inside the mall, killing three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office.
Man claiming to be Indy DoorDash driver shot by shotgun Sunday morning
A man claiming to be an Indianapolis-area DoorDash driver was shot Sunday morning, according to an IMPD police report.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
FBI, Greenwood PD holding news conference Wednesday on mall mass shooting
GREENWOOD, Indiana — The FBI and Greenwood Police Department will be holding a joint news conference Wednesday on the mall mass shooting from July 17, 2022. The shooter killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall before an armed bystander, Elisjsha Dicken, shot and killed the shooter. The Johnson County Prosecutor reitterrated to 13News it will not file any criminal charges against Dicken in connection to his efforts to stop the killer.
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
Man dies in tree stand accident in Monroe County
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Hiltonville man died in a tree stand fall incident in Monroe County Saturday.
wrtv.com
Woman dies after vehicle hits stopped semi on I-74 in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A West Virginia woman was killed Monday afternoon after a car crash on I-74 near the Pleasant View exit at the 100 mile marker. Indiana State Police say an earlier crash led to a semi pulling into the median, but part of its trailer was partially in the left lane.
