Samuel “Sam” T Burns obituary 1943~2022
Samuel “Sam” T Burns, 79, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 17, 2022 at Quincy Village. Samuel was born on September 17, 1943 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Merle and Helen (Lader) Burns. He retired from Knouse Foods after 46 years. Sam was a member of Ft. Loudon Ruritan,...
Dawn Crystal Wagner obituary 1959~2022
Dawn Crystal Wagner, 63 of Shippensburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 19, 2022 at the Harrisburg Hospital due to complications from surgery. Born January 9, 1959 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Earl S. and Ethel Irene Slike Hershey. Dawn was a 1976 graduate of...
Tex E Shaffer obituary 1940~2022
Tex E Shaffer, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022. He was born on July 29, 1940, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to the late Paul and Margarene (Statler) Shaffer. Tex was a 1958 graduate of St. Thomas High School. He served in both the United States Army and...
Carol L Zeigler obituary 1944~2022
Carol L Zeigler (Reindollar), 78, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 27, 1944 in Gettysburg, to the late James R. and Bertha L. (Frounfelter) Reindollar. Carol was a volunteer at the SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Gettysburg. She enjoyed antiques...
Joseph W Walde obituary 1932~2022
Joseph W Walde, age 90 of Gettysburg, passed away December 14, 2022 at the Gettysburg Center. He was born April 23, 1932 in Lykens, a son of the late Paul K. and Mary (Schmick) Walde. Joseph was a supervisor for Inland Container Corporation and also owned and operated Walde’s Motor...
Bryn Ann Jarusewski obituary 1992~2022
Bryn Ann Jarusewski, 30, of Hanover, and formerly of Newville, PA passed away Saturday December 17, 2022 in her home. She was born July 22, 1992 in Newport News, VA, the daughter of Jennifer L. Egger Jarusewski, and Alan J. Jarusewski. Bryn was a 2010 graduate of Big Spring High...
Leo B “Lee” Healy obituary 1948~2022
Leo B “Lee” Healy, Jr. age 73 of New Oxford, PA formerly of Woburn, MA passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 in New Oxford. Born December 23, 1948 in Woburn, MA., he was the son of the late Marguerite (Buckman) (Healy) Rebal. Lee graduated from Woburn Senior...
Nancy J Rotz obituary 1943~2022
Nancy J Rotz, 79, of Chambersburg passed away on December 14, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by her family. Born on July 18, 1943, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Downey) Stoner. Nancy grew up in the Scotland/Chambersburg area and graduated from CASHS...
Ann Elizabeth Haugh obituary 1944~2022
Miss Ann Elizabeth Haugh, 77, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born December 31, 1944 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. Mary Catherine (Blubaugh) Haugh. Ann was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1962. She...
Jane Armstrong obituary 1923~2022
Jane Armstrong, 99, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in her home. Born October 2, 1923 in Fayetteville, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Nettie (Decker) Walters. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School. Jane was employed as a seamstress at...
Bonita “Bonnie” A Angle obituary 1932~2022
Bonita “Bonnie” A Angle (Danfelt), 90, of Chambersburg, died on December 16, 2022, in the Menno Haven Chambers Pointe Community. Born on September 2, 1932, in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Sidney B. and Katherine “Kitty” (Geiselmann) Danfelt, and a sister of the late Barry Danfelt and Kenny Danfelt.
Arlene E Keller obituary 1923~2022
Arlene E Keller, age 99 of Gettysburg, passed away December 14, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village of Gettysburg. She was born March 15, 1923 in Cashtown to the late Charles and Carrie (Heintzelman) Forsythe. She was widowed by her husband, Robert A. Keller in 2000. Arlene was a farmer’s...
John P Devlin obituary 1948~2022
Mr. John P Devlin, 74, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born May 31, 1948 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William J. Devlin, Jr. and Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Thompson) Devlin. John graduated from Waynesboro Area...
Charles P “Chuck” Vickers 1936~2022
Major Charles P “Chuck” Vickers Army Ret., 86, of Fayetteville, PA passed away the morning of Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Somerford Place, Hagerstown, MD. Born May 9, 1936 in Honduras he was the son of the late William A. Vickers and Perfecta Padilla. Chuck was raised in...
Helen K Cunningham obituary 1925~2022
Helen K Cunningham, age 97, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born November 25, 1925, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Margaret E. Palmer Keller. A 1944 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School, she...
Robert Louis “Bob” Dolaway 1958~2022
Robert Louis “Bob” Dolaway, 63, passed peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 with family by his side. Bob was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in May of 2022. He was admitted to Waynesboro Hospital on Thanksgiving Day and fought hard to make it home to be surrounded by his loved ones.
Virginia Gay Hair obituary 1928~2022
Mrs. Virginia Gay Hair (Cramer), 94, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, in her home. Born April 16, 1928 in Fort Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late Luther Cramer and Iva (Frazee) Cramer. Mrs. Hair was a graduate of Confluence High School and...
Alfred L “Hutch” Hutchinson 1936~2022
Alfred L “Hutch” Hutchinson, 86, of Pleasant Hall, PA, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Tuesday, April 7, 1936 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Alfred and Helen Myers Hutchinson, Jr. Alfred was a graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior...
Betty Jean Seibert obituary 1931~2022
Betty Jean Seibert (Cressler), 91, departed this life on the evening of Friday, December 9, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. She had lived most of her life in the Shippensburg, Boiling Springs, and Carlisle areas. Betty has been residing with her daughter, Dotty and husband Brett, in Grand Rapids for the past ten years.
John William Ebersole Jr. 1946~2022
John William Ebersole Jr., 76, of Chambersburg, PA died December 12, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehab & Wellness, Chambersburg. Born October 29, 1946 in Waynesboro, PA he was a son of the late John W., Sr. and Cleone (Bingaman) Ebersole. John was a 1966 graduate of James Buchanan High School,...
