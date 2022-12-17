ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

InWheeling Magazine prepares to explore the history of retail in the Friendly City

By Steve Moore
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The newest issue of InWheeling Magazine is out now, and it features a detailed look at the Friendly City’s most iconic events.

But it’s also teasing its upcoming Spring issue, which should offer plenty of nostalgia for residents.

It will feature an exploration of the history of Wheeling retail establishments, specifically, the beloved department stores of years past. The issue will not only offer a look into the past, but explore what kind of retail could be arriving in the future.

“And we’re going to be focusing on the history of the department stores. People in Wheeling love their department stores, they’re so nostalgic. So we’re gonna have a really great history with lots of photos of the department stores. But we’re going to talk about retail today and the Highlands. Also we’re going to give people the opportunity to chime in and say what kind of retail do you think we should have in Wheeling?”

DAVID ALLINDER, InWheeling Magazine Publisher

They want to hear from you for the new issue, so head over to their website to offer your feedback. You can purchase InWheeling Magazine at Kroger.

