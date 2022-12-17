Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Tunisia judge imprisons former Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh- lawyers
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s anti-terrorism judge decided to imprison Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the Islamist opposition Ennahda party, after hours of investigation into suspicions of sending jihadists to Syria, lawyers said on Monday. “The investigative judge issued a prison decision against former...
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
104.1 WIKY
Pending Mexican central bank post to be decided soon, president says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel’s mandate is set to expire at the end of the year.
104.1 WIKY
Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia
(Reuters) – Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia. The government said on its website it would “temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region”.
104.1 WIKY
China and Australia foreign ministers exchange congratulatory messages in Beijing – state media
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign minister Wang Yi on Wednesday exchanged congratulatory messages for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Australia with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, during her visit to China, Chinese state media reported. (Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Toby Chopra)
104.1 WIKY
Mexican president laments attack on journalist, then bashes media
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Just days after condemning an assassination attempt on a prominent journalist, Mexico’s president on Monday criticized the media for allegedly protecting special interest groups, even singling out the targeted news anchor. Leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blasted the “spokespeople for conservatism” during his...
104.1 WIKY
COP15 President says global nature deal passed despite Congo objection
MONTREAL (Reuters) – The Chinese government minister heading a global summit on biodiversity declared the approval of a global deal to protect nature on Monday despite objections from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which said it could not back the deal. Chinese Minister of Ecology Huang Runqiu, who was...
104.1 WIKY
Supreme Court ruling allows Brazil’s Lula to proceed with increased welfare payments
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – A Brazilian Supreme Court Justice granted an injunction late on Sunday that removes a 600-reais monthly allowance for poor families from the constitutional spending cap, giving a temporary green light for the payment to be extended into next year. The decision, which caused the real...
104.1 WIKY
Boris Johnson’s brother quits as adviser to Binance – Telegraph
(Reuters) – Jo Johnson, brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, resigned from the advisory board of Binance last week amid the cryptocurrency exchange’s struggles to launch in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported on Monday. “I stepped down from the advisory board last week and have...
104.1 WIKY
Peru declares Mexican ambassador in Lima persona non grata
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s government on Tuesday declared the Mexican ambassador in Lima ‘persona non grata’ and gave the diplomat 72 hours to leave the country, said Peru’s Foreign Minister. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Anthony Esposito)
104.1 WIKY
Kyiv region says Russian drone attack caused ‘fairly serious’ damage
KYIV (Reuters) – Russia’s drone attack caused “fairly serious” damage in Kyiv region on Monday and three areas in the region have been left without power supply, Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said. Russia unleashed 35 “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as many...
104.1 WIKY
Danish journalist denies pro-Russia bias after Ukraine strips accreditation
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Ukraine has revoked the press accreditation of Danish state broadcaster DR’s correspondent over allegations of having spread Russian propaganda, DR said on Tuesday, prompting denials from both the journalist and her employer. Matilde Kimer, an award-winning journalist who has covered Ukraine and Russia for DR...
104.1 WIKY
U.N. Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Myanmar
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council is likely to vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and urging its military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, diplomats said. Myanmar has been in...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Grim battle for Bakhmut may yield only pyrrhic victory for Russia
(Reuters) – The nearly five-month battle for the small city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine has ground on for so long and wrought so much death and destruction that, even if Russia does prevail, it will be a pyrrhic victory, military experts say. Wrecked apartment blocks, badly wounded soldiers,...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Congress to advance $1.7 trillion govt funding bill
(Reuters) – A $1.7 trillion government-wide funding bill for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2023, was unveiled on Monday, as Congress races against a midnight Friday deadline when current stop-gap money expires. The bill includes $44.9 billion in new emergency aid for Ukraine and NATO allies. (Reporting...
104.1 WIKY
U.N. Security Council eases weapons embargo on DR Congo
KINSHASA (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday eased a weapons embargo meant to stem rebel fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and renewed a peacekeeping mission there for another year. Under a new resolution, U.N. member states are no longer required to notify the Security...
104.1 WIKY
Turkish prosecutor says pro-Kurdish party’s bank accounts should be blocked -Haberturk
ANKARA (Reuters) – A top Turkish prosecutor requested that the Constitutional Court block the bank accounts belonging to the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), broadcaster Haberturk reported on Monday, as part of a case seeking a political ban on the party. A top state prosecutor filed the case...
104.1 WIKY
Belarus ‘reaches understanding’ with Moscow over debt restructuring -TASS cites Belarus media
(Reuters) – Belarus’ prime minister said on Tuesday that the country had “reached an understanding” with Moscow on restructuring Belarus’ debt, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing Belarusian media. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)
Comments / 0