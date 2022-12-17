ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Teen arrested driving stolen car: Independence Police Blotter

Police responded to a report that a car with Kansas plates that had been stolen out of Shaker Heights was seen traveling on Ohio 21 at 4:58 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver pulled into a restaurant parking lot on Granger Road and fled from police on foot. The 18-year-old man was apprehended in a nearby hotel parking lot and was arrested for receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
ELYRIA, OH
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord with a temp tag number M965246 was stolen from the Donatos...
CLEVELAND, OH
