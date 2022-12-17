Read full article on original website
Man crashed into 2 houses while drugged driving: North Ridgeville police
A man faces charges after police say he hit two houses while driving under the influence.
Drivers with loud exhaust and marijuana attract attention: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Nov. 23, police observed a black Hyundai Elantra with loud exhaust shortcut a red light by driving through a parking lot on the corner of West 130th Street and Royalton Road. The Elantra then drove away on Royalton Road before it was stopped. While talking to the Sandusky driver,...
Teen arrested driving stolen car: Independence Police Blotter
Police responded to a report that a car with Kansas plates that had been stolen out of Shaker Heights was seen traveling on Ohio 21 at 4:58 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver pulled into a restaurant parking lot on Granger Road and fled from police on foot. The 18-year-old man was apprehended in a nearby hotel parking lot and was arrested for receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.
Police find 12-year-old Cleveland runaway: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Nov. 20, police observed a boy carrying a bag and scooter walking on Brecksville Road. The officer noticed that the juvenile made eye contact, then quickly turned his head. The Cleveland boy told police he was just walking. Asked where he was coming from, the juvenile said he didn’t know. Asked where he was going, he also didn’t know.
Man seen stealing ‘arm loads’ of sports apparel from mall: Strongsville Police Blotter
Shoplifting, SouthPark Center: On Dec. 6, an employee called about a known shoplifter seen stealing from the mall. The caller said the suspect previously loaded up a cart and left the store without paying for the merchandise. This time the man -- who was wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black...
Driver injured in traffic crash: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was cited following a traffic crash with undisclosed injuries at 12:11 p.m. Dec. 15 at Ryan and Wedgewood roads. A man was banned from a store for yelling at employees at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 16. Open container: Lafayette Road. A driver was cited for driving left of center...
cleveland19.com
Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
Drunk driver unsuccessfully professes sobriety by completing unprompted back flip: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 23, police observed a speeding white Ram 1500 on Broadview Road. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled booze. The driver slurred that he had consumed two or three beers. During a field sobriety test, the man wanted to prove he was sober by completing a standing...
Solon City Schools bus driver arrested on OVI charges
A Solon City Schools bus driver was arrested on OVI charges after finishing their bus route Tuesday morning.
3 high-end cars stolen from showroom floor of Chardon dealership
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three high-end vehicles stolen directly from a dealership’s showroom floor this week.
Cleveland police investigating four slayings within 24 hours over weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the slayings of four people in Cleveland over the weekend. In the first incident, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of East 85th Street on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Just before 8 a.m., police found a vehicle...
Local man arrested for assaulting girlfriend’s 18-year-old daughter: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Cedar Road. At 6:55 p.m. Dec. 19, a Burton woman, 18, reported that she was assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend in a Cedar Road apartment. The man initially gave officers false identification information. The man, 30, of Beachwood, was charged with domestic violence and falsification.
Man says his attorney, disapproving of his relationship with her assistant, assaulted him: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Assault: Cedar Road. At 7:55 p.m. Dec. 13, a Mentor man, 46, went to the LPD station lobby to report that he had been assaulted by his attorney while at the Capital Grille, 25389 Cedar Road at Legacy Village. The man met his attorney and her female...
Man charged after standoff in Streetsboro
A man was arrested in Streetsboro on Monday evening after a brief standoff in a home where an altercation turned violent against two elderly people.
Semi-truck flips over guardrail on I-77 South
A semi-truck has flipped on its side over the guardrail on Interstate 77 South, just past the Ohio Turnpike, Tuesday morning.
Why Cleveland Heights was able to change speed limits on some local roads, starting Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Typically, when an Ohio city wants to deviate from the state’s statutory speed limit, it must go through an approval process with the Ohio Department of Transportation. But sometimes, a city can circumnavigate that process, like Cleveland Heights did in dropping the speed limit to 25 mph on five roads beginning Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord with a temp tag number M965246 was stolen from the Donatos...
Thief steals checks from mail: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Dec. 12 about two pieces of mail that had been stolen from her mailbox. The mail had checks inside. She said the thief had already cashed the checks. She planned to go to the police station to give a statement. Traffic complaint: Columbia Road. Police received...
Federal agent injured during arrest of teen suspect wanted for multiple robberies, kidnappings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal agent had to undergo surgery Tuesday after he was injured during the arrest of a 19-year-old male who is a suspect in a string of robberies and kidnappings in Cuyahoga County. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force went to a residence...
Staffing shortage handcuffs Ohio troopers, as Highway Patrol writes far fewer tickets in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – State troopers are writing far fewer tickets this year compared to 2021, the result of a staffing shortage that has hindered enforcement on Ohio’s roadways. The effect is most clearly seen in Cuyahoga County, where arrests for drunken driving are down by half compared to...
