NFL fans are floored and blamed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after the Vikings stun in largest comeback win in league history
Ryan was also on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback in history when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in 2017.
ESPN Was Not Impressed — At All — With Kirk Cousins vs. Colts
ESPN Was Not Impressed — At All — With Kirk Cousins vs. Colts. The Minnesota Vikings orchestrated the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, and quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t really have much to do with it, according to ESPN. Of course. Cousins slung 4 touchdown passes...
Bengals call an audible on travel plans ahead of Christmas Eve tilt against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals aren’t taking a wait-and-see approach to their travel plans as they do with the injury report each week. They planned to depart the day before the game, but will now leave on Thursday night. The forecast in Cincinnati for Friday is calling for heavy winds between 20 and 40 mph and heavy rain possible in the northeast.
Anatomy of a Blown Call: How the NFL gifted the Raiders a game-tying touchdown
We’ll obviously be talking about the unfortunate lateral attempt from New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers to quarterback Mac Jones, and Las Vegas Raiders edge-rusher Chandler Jones’ game-winning recovery of said lateral, for years. It was one of the more bat-crazy endings to a game in NFL history.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired
An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...
Ohio State offers 5-star 2025 Michigan quarterback
The drama for Ohio State Football quarterback recruiting seems like it is on full tilt the last few days. Let’s quickly recap what has happened. On Dec. 14, 2023 South Dakota signal-caller Lincoln Kienholz flipped his pledge from washington to the Buckeyes. On Dec. 17, an Arizona five-star and the top overall prospect in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola, decommitted from the program.
Yardbarker
Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL
Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news
The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
NFL Analysis Network
Baltimore Ravens Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Star
Injuries have been an unfortunate common theme for the Baltimore Ravens in recent seasons. In 2021 they were derailed by key players being forced out of the lineup and they are in danger of it occurring again in 2022. An injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson sunk Baltimore in 2021 and...
NFL World Reacts To The Patriots' Quarterback Drama
New England Patriots fans were taken aback Tuesday by what appeared to be a rift between starting quarterback Mac Jones and a prominent teammate. Bill Barnwell of ESPN floated the idea of New England going in a different direction at quarterback over the offseason. It would behoove Bill Belichick ...
Look: ESPN Reporter Is Getting Crushed For Interview Controversy
Giovani Bernard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a Week 15 to forget, both on and off the field. In the midst of a second half collapse to the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard muffed a snap on an attempted fake punt. His turnover resulted in three points for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who would go ...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: lock down $100 now, claim post-launch offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The pre-registration window is still open in Ohio, meaning eligible Buckeye State customers can access our FanDuel Ohio promo code offer...
NFL World Expects 1 Head Coach To Be Fired At End Of Season
After the Arizona Cardinals' 10th loss of the season on Sunday, fans are calling for the removal of coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury became an NFL head coach when the Cardinals hired him in January of 2019 after spending six seasons (2013-18) as the head coach at Texas Tech. The Cardinals currently ...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: claim $200 for impending arrival of sports betting
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The King of Sportsbooks is coming to Ohio, so prepare for its arrival with a guaranteed $200 bonus courtesy of our...
The best part of the Donovan Mitchell trade; is the Browns defense making a case for Joe Woods? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Cavs’ big homestand; why the Donovan Mitchell trade is still looking like a winner for the Cavs; the progress of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson; and we answer some Hey, Terry questions and provide some tips on plumbing.
Eagles' WR A.J. Brown relishes the Philly cold after experiencing frigid temperatures Sunday in Chicago
Brown also set a career-high in receiving yards for a season, recording 1,201 after Sunday's win, topping his previous high of 1,075 yards reached in 2020 with three regular-season games still to play. On top of posting a career-best in yards, Brown has caught 74 of 118 targets, averaging 16.2...
Ravens Week 15 Report Card Vs. Browns
BALTIMORE — The Ravens had a costly 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. Quarterback— With quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, Tyler Huntley could not lead the offense and was 17 of 30 for 138 yards with an interception for a dismal 54.6 rating. Huntley struggled to read the coverages and failed to just throw the ball away at critical times. Grade: D.
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed... The post Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
