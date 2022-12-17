Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
thedigitalfix.com
DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman
Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Screw With ‘Logan’ Timeline: ‘That Was Important to Me’
Hugh Jackman is gearing up for his return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3,” the news of which shocked fans in September considering Jackman’s character died at the end of 2017’s “Logan.” That film, directed by James Mangold, was heavily touted as Jackman’s swan song as Wolverine. Jackman recently told SiriusXM that his Wolverine return was contingent on not messing with the events of “Logan,” which both fans and the actor view as the perfect conclusion for that iteration of Wolverine. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said of his...
thedigitalfix.com
George Lucas was right about Star Wars
Two decades after Star Wars changed pop culture forever, George Lucas decided to go back and fiddle with it. Despite the science fiction movies becoming household names with enough merchandise to cover the desert of Tatooine, Lucas believed he could improve them. Star Wars Special Edition was a 1997 re-release...
ComicBook
James Gunn Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's Statement About Black Adam's DCU Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing once again — but not in the way that some might have been expecting. On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to confirm that a Black Adam sequel is not part of DC Studios' initial plans, with James Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing movies, television shows, games, and more going forward. While Johnson confirmed that his character "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling", he did hint that all of the parties involved will be "exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill
In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
ComicBook
SNL: Weekend Update Fans Annoyed That Annual Joke Swap Didn't Happen on Christmas Episode
Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.
Apparently Ezra Miller’s Flash Movie Has Cut Two Major Cameos
When The Flash hits theaters in summer 2023, it’ll reportedly be lacking two major cameos.
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong Breaks Silence on Midseason Departure
Though many thought Cecily Strong would be one of the many actors not returning to Saturday Night Live after the end of Season 47, the comedian shocked the world when she returned for the sketch comedy's 48th season. Upon her Season 48 return, Strong set the record for the longest-tenured female actor to ever grace Studio 8H. Fast-forward to December 17th and the last episode before the show's holiday break, and Strong revealed she was departing the show for good. Now, she's released a statement on her decision to leave 30 Rock.
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
ComicBook
James Gunn Speaks Out on Batman's Future Role in the New DC Universe
Warner Bros. Discovery has been taking a lot of flack for there decisions about their DC Comics film projects ever since their cancellation of Batgirl. They recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the new co-CEOs of their new DC Studios arm, and they're making some major changes. Just last month it was thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after doing a cameo in Black Adam, but it turns out that he isn't. Gunn revealed that he's working on a new Superman movie focusing on a younger Superman when he just arrives in Metropolis, and that Cavill will not star in said movie. Gunn also debunked a recent report that claimed that he and Safran were working on ways of merging Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman into their DC Universe. Now, the director has revealed that Batman will have a major role in the future of the DC Universe during a recent interaction with a fan.
thedigitalfix.com
Jumanji 4 release date speculation, cast, trailer, plot, and more
What is the Jumanji 4 release date? When it comes to exciting blockbusters, few IPs are as entertaining as the Jumanji adventure movies. Kicking off with the 1995 Robin Williams movie that saw a board game come to life – Jumanji has become a global phenomenon, spawning sequels and some of the best video game movies ever made.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson Calls Film's Humor "Deeply What Star Wars is for Me"
Five years after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the eighth film in the Skywalker saga remains a contentious work to some and a stroke of genius to others. Debates still rage on about the place it has in the larger Star Wars canon, but also which parts of it work, which parts of it don't, and whether or not some piece of it "ruined" a character or a franchise that is fifty years old. Speaking in the latest video from GQ's "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Films" series, writer/director Rian Johnson opened up about the movie, specifically one of the pieces routinely lambasted by its critics, the humor, calling it something he associates deeply with Star Wars.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" disappointing debut irks Disney investors
Shares in Disney have dropped by nearly 5% in response to a disappointing debut for its highly anticipated "Avatar" sequel "The Way of Water." Why it matters: Investors are looking to see whether Disney can increase profitability in its traditional businesses, like theaters and parks, as its streaming losses continue to mount. "Avatar: The Way of Water" needs to bring in at least $2 billion globally over its lifetime to reach profitability.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook
The Marvels Fans Really, Really, Really Want a Trailer
Marvel's 2023 slate is as busy as ever. Things begin in February with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania before Marvel Studios dominates summer with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in July. As it stands now, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has release teaser trailers for two of its three film offerings, and fans have noticed the glaring omission.
Comments / 6