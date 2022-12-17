Warner Bros. Discovery has been taking a lot of flack for there decisions about their DC Comics film projects ever since their cancellation of Batgirl. They recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the new co-CEOs of their new DC Studios arm, and they're making some major changes. Just last month it was thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after doing a cameo in Black Adam, but it turns out that he isn't. Gunn revealed that he's working on a new Superman movie focusing on a younger Superman when he just arrives in Metropolis, and that Cavill will not star in said movie. Gunn also debunked a recent report that claimed that he and Safran were working on ways of merging Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman into their DC Universe. Now, the director has revealed that Batman will have a major role in the future of the DC Universe during a recent interaction with a fan.

5 DAYS AGO