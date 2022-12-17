Read full article on original website
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgers
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat Buffet
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visit
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his gun
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Won't Close After All
Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you're building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years. Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has undertaken to...
Las Vegas Strip Wants to Change This Part of its Reputation
Hotel casinos and other businesses along the Las Vegas Strip are hoping to increase safety and reduce crime along the busy resort corridor to ease the minds of their guests, and Clark County believes it may have the solution for their concerns. The Strip has endured some high profile crimes...
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nevada
If there’s one state that offers residents and visitors steady weather, it has to be Nevada. Temperatures are stable in the Silver State for most of the year, with a good dose of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and low precipitation. However, the story is not the same everywhere in Nevada. Some parts of the state can get frigidly cold. We’re talking as low as 28.5°F on some days! Located about 77 miles east of Eureka, NV, Ely is the coldest place in Nevada and, in fact, one of the coldest cities in the contiguous United States. This post details some interesting facts about Ely, including the history, population, and wildlife of this mountain city.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Holiday travel experts: Pair of Tahoe ski resorts on top 10 list for most family-friendly
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly Mountain Resort and Diamond Peak Ski Resort made the top 10 list of most festive, family-friendly ski areas in the country, according to travel experts. According to the National Ski Areas Association, the 2021-2022 ski season was a record-breaker in terms of skier...
