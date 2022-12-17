Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Pendleton, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton; Western Pendleton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts around 3 to 5 inches possible. Ice accumulations ranging from a trace to around one tenth of an inch below 2,000 feet to around one tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch above 2,000 feet. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as a wintry mix between 2 AM and 5 AM overnight. Precipitation will change to mostly freezing rain late Thursday morning before ending as a period of rain later Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy; Western Grant; Western Mineral WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with 1 to 2 inches most likely west of the Allegheny Front. Total ice accumulation around a quarter inch along and west of the Allegheny Front with a trace to around one tenth of an inch east of the Allegheny Front. * WHERE...The Allegheny and Potomac Highlands of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as snow and sleet between 4 AM and 7 AM east of the Allegheny Front, but freezing rain will mix in along and west of the Allegheny Front. Precipitation will change to freezing rain Thursday afternoon for most areas before ending as a period of rain Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow. Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, especially Thursday morning through midday along and east of the Allegheny Front.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Rockingham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations around a coating to an inch in the valleys with 1 to 3 inches along the ridges above 2,000 feet. Ice accumulation ranging from around a trace to a tenth of an inch in the valleys with around a tenth to a quarter inch along the ridges. * WHERE...Augusta and Rockingham Counties, and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as a wintry mix between 2 AM and 5 AM overnight. Precipitation will change to mostly freezing rain late Thursday morning before ending as a period of rain later Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with 1 to 2 inches most likely west of the Allegheny Front. Total ice accumulation around a quarter inch along and west of the Allegheny Front with a trace to around one tenth of an inch east of the Allegheny Front. * WHERE...The Allegheny and Potomac Highlands of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as snow and sleet between 4 AM and 7 AM east of the Allegheny Front, but freezing rain will mix in along and west of the Allegheny Front. Precipitation will change to freezing rain Thursday afternoon for most areas before ending as a period of rain Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow. Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, especially Thursday morning through midday along and east of the Allegheny Front.
