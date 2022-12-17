ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

streakingthelawn.com

Winners, losers, and I don’t knows from UVA Basketball’s loss to Houston

The Virginia Cavaliers suffered their first defeat of the season in a 69-61 loss to #5 Houston at John Paul Jones Arena Saturday. It was the biggest non-conference home game in recent Virginia history, and the ‘Hoos leapt out to a 9-0 lead, but as Houston settled in they pulled away thanks to quality shotmaking and never really let Virginia back into the game in the second half.
HOUSTON, TX
streakingthelawn.com

National Signing Day: Setting the table for Virginia football

It has been a far more turbulent November and December than anyone around the Virginia Cavaliers football program could have ever expected. Even if it was just the departure of a record-setting quarterback in Brennan Armstrong, or just the mid-December exit of an established offensive line coach, Tony Elliott would have had his hands full. But throw in a recruiting world still in flux as everyone figures out the transfer portal, and Elliott’s first year in Charlottesville, and his first season as a head coach, and a season record that fell well below expectations, and the past month has gone from a handful to a headache.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

UVA Basketball versus #22 Miami GAME THREAD

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!. • Virginia is 15-12 all-time vs. Miami in the series that began in 1965-66. • UVA has a six-game winning streak vs. Miami, including a three-game winning streak at Watsco Center. • The Cavaliers are 4-7...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

The Plus/Minus: UVA Women’s Basketball polishes off Morgan State, 84-28

As the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball handled business against a severely overmatched Morgan State team, 84-28, we’ve got the plus/minus from yesterday’s victory. The women have swept their way to a 12-0 start for the first time since the 1991-1992 season. The out-of-conference slate was meagre — only two teams played ranked between 50 and 100 in the NCAA’s NET ratings — but this was the schedule that Coach Agugua-Hamilton inherited. You can only play the teams that are in front of you. Last year’s team would have struggled with this slate; the fact that the Virginia Cavaliers are undefeated heading into ACC play shows how complete the transformation has been.
BALTIMORE, MD
papercitymag.com

Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose

Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

‘I don’t want TEA pissed at me,’ Houston ISD superintendent says in meeting about TH Rogers students with profound disabilities

The superintendent of the largest school district in Texas and the state's education regulatory agency spent the past two weeks pointing fingers at each other, after a controversial plan to relocate students with profound disabilities from a specialized school was put on hold. That changed on Friday, when Houston ISD...
HOUSTON, TX
cbs19news

Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting

Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

