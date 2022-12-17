Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA Basketball’s frustrating defeat to Miami
The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team dropped its second consecutive game with the 66-64 loss to the #22 Miami Hurricanes putting Tony Bennett’s team’s record at 8-2 so far this season. With the loss, we’ve got five takeaways. This is the team’s floor. Last season...
streakingthelawn.com
Winners, losers, and I don’t knows from UVA Basketball’s loss to Houston
The Virginia Cavaliers suffered their first defeat of the season in a 69-61 loss to #5 Houston at John Paul Jones Arena Saturday. It was the biggest non-conference home game in recent Virginia history, and the ‘Hoos leapt out to a 9-0 lead, but as Houston settled in they pulled away thanks to quality shotmaking and never really let Virginia back into the game in the second half.
streakingthelawn.com
National Signing Day: Setting the table for Virginia football
It has been a far more turbulent November and December than anyone around the Virginia Cavaliers football program could have ever expected. Even if it was just the departure of a record-setting quarterback in Brennan Armstrong, or just the mid-December exit of an established offensive line coach, Tony Elliott would have had his hands full. But throw in a recruiting world still in flux as everyone figures out the transfer portal, and Elliott’s first year in Charlottesville, and his first season as a head coach, and a season record that fell well below expectations, and the past month has gone from a handful to a headache.
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Basketball versus #22 Miami GAME THREAD
Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!. • Virginia is 15-12 all-time vs. Miami in the series that began in 1965-66. • UVA has a six-game winning streak vs. Miami, including a three-game winning streak at Watsco Center. • The Cavaliers are 4-7...
streakingthelawn.com
The Plus/Minus: UVA Women’s Basketball polishes off Morgan State, 84-28
As the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball handled business against a severely overmatched Morgan State team, 84-28, we’ve got the plus/minus from yesterday’s victory. The women have swept their way to a 12-0 start for the first time since the 1991-1992 season. The out-of-conference slate was meagre — only two teams played ranked between 50 and 100 in the NCAA’s NET ratings — but this was the schedule that Coach Agugua-Hamilton inherited. You can only play the teams that are in front of you. Last year’s team would have struggled with this slate; the fact that the Virginia Cavaliers are undefeated heading into ACC play shows how complete the transformation has been.
University Of Virginia Shooting Survivor Mike Hollins Speaks Out
University of Virginia student Mike Hollins is speaking out following the deadly shooting that took the lives of three of his classmates on Nov. 13. Hollins was also shot multiple times in the back and underwent several surgeries to repair the damage. Hollins’ three teammates and friends, Devin Chandler, Lavel...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
WSLS
UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry was on the phone with his mom just moments before tragic shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After spending the day in Washington, D.C., on a field trip with a group of students, UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry called his mom and let her know that he was headed back to campus and that his phone was almost out of battery, NBC News reports.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Southern University soon to become the HBCU hub for criminal justice research
Texas Southern University has been granted to become the HBCU hub for criminal justice research. Every crime in Houston from now on will be primarily assessed by the TSU later the attained data will be shared with the HBCUs in the USA. A grant of $351,000 has been provided to TSU by the Walmart Foundation for creating the HBCU hub.
papercitymag.com
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
Houston leaders, TxDOT announce agreement on highway expansion project
After months of litigation, local and state officials agreed on an updated highway expansion project.
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
Mayor Sylvester Turner announces agreement with Houston, Harris County, TxDOT over I-45 project
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) In a Dec. 19 announcement, the city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North...
Kim Ogg: Athletic trainer pleads guilty to defrauding healthcare trust for retired NFL players
HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Harris County athletic trainer has pleaded guilty to defrauding a healthcare trust designed to help retired NFL players. Two former Texans previously pleaded guilty in connection with the same case.
Finding Balance: Katy, Fulshear align conservation efforts with continued residential growth
For example, Cross Creek Ranch’s Flewellen Creek restoration project was completed in 2020. Designed by ecological conservation company BioHabitats, it reconnected the 15,000-linear-foot stream to its flood plain after it had seen severe erosion from years of agricultural use and development. (Courtesy Cross Creek Ranch) The Katy and Fulshear...
This bakery has the best cake in Texas, according to Food Network
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘I don’t want TEA pissed at me,’ Houston ISD superintendent says in meeting about TH Rogers students with profound disabilities
The superintendent of the largest school district in Texas and the state's education regulatory agency spent the past two weeks pointing fingers at each other, after a controversial plan to relocate students with profound disabilities from a specialized school was put on hold. That changed on Friday, when Houston ISD...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
Comments / 0