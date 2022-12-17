It has been a far more turbulent November and December than anyone around the Virginia Cavaliers football program could have ever expected. Even if it was just the departure of a record-setting quarterback in Brennan Armstrong, or just the mid-December exit of an established offensive line coach, Tony Elliott would have had his hands full. But throw in a recruiting world still in flux as everyone figures out the transfer portal, and Elliott’s first year in Charlottesville, and his first season as a head coach, and a season record that fell well below expectations, and the past month has gone from a handful to a headache.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO