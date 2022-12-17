The Northeast Georgia Medical Center submitted its application at the end of November to upgrade to a level one trauma center. The medical center has been designated as a level two trauma facility since 2013. From a patient care standpoint, the difference between the two levels is minor. The main changes begin with educating new doctors, nurses, surgeons and psychiatrists. Certification as a level one trauma center provides a major selling point in attracting medical industry professionals, allowing the medical center to focus on research and resident training.

