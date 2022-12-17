Read full article on original website
Mary A. Gipson
Mary A Gipson, age 83 of Braselton GA, passed away on Wednesday December 21, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on July 17, 1939 to James Calvin and Naomi Louise Gipson. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kenneth Ellias Ebersole. She is survived by her son; John Henry Ebersole; sisters; Maggie F Allison & Nancy Elaine Neff both of Flowery Branch, GA; brother; James Larry Gipson, York, PA; grandchildren; Jenny Marie Mise, Mahanoy City, PA; Johnny Lynn Ebersole, Martin, GA; Brandy Nichole Ebersole, Cannon, GA; Zachary Ebersole, Cannon, GA; 8 great grandchildren.
James Michael “Train” Clark
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of James Michael “Train” Clark, age 54 of Carlton, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Mr. Clark was born in Athens, Georgia a son of the late Bobby R. Clark and Evelyn Mathis Clark Lilly of Turtletown, Tennessee. Mr. Clark was a Controller for Gold Kist Poultry for thirty years and was a Harley Davidson Enthusiast.
Margaret Ann Gee
Margaret Ann Gee, 88, of Dawsonville passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 following a period of declining health. Born May 16, 1934 to the late Charles Lawrence and Dessie Margaret Townsend, she was a lifelong resident of Dawson County. Mrs. Gee retired from the accounting department at ConAgra following over 30 years of service. She enjoyed working in her yard, bowling and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. A member of Liberty Baptist Church, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene “Fig” Gee; daughter, Charlotte Ann Abercrombie; brothers, Lawrence Jackson Townsend, Larry Albano; and a sister, Barbara Joe Townsend Daniel.
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan, age 50 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born in Greenville, South Carolina on October 25, 1972, she was a daughter of Judy Burts Poole of Demorest, Georgia & the late Larry James Roberts. Kimberly was a homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, fishing, and gardening. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Linda Joann Robertson Hester
Mrs. Linda Joann Robertson Hester, age 81, a lifelong resident of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 26, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Gainesville, Georgia. Interment will follow at Calvary Memorial Gardens in Gainesville.
Dawson and Gwinnett Counties to open warming shelters
Gwinnett County and Dawson County are opening temporary warming shelters for those in need of emergency shelter as the temperature drops in the region. Dawson County will have a warming shelter at Rock Creek Park gym, located at 445 Martin Rd., Dawsonville, Ga. The shelter will be open to the public from 5 p.m. on December 22 until December 25 at 7 p.m.
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man
A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
Boys basketball: Lakeview edges Rabun Co.; Commerce beats Lincoln Co.
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Tayden Ware scored 20 points to help lead the Lakeview boys past Rabun County, 61-60, at home on Wednesday. Ware was one of three Lions in double figures. Brock Graham hit for 15 points, and Jack Collins chipped in 14. Justyce Sadler had 7. COMMERCE 58,
Funeral services set Tuesday for fallen Gwinnett County senior corrections officer
Gwinnett County police have announced funeral arrangements for Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner, who was shot and killed last week. The funeral service for 59-year-old Riner will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at North Metro Church, 1026 Old Peachtree Road NE, Lawrenceville. Immediately after the church service, a...
Girls basketball: Chestatee routs Forsyth Central; Hab knocks off Lakeview; Buford wins; White Co. falls
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Addison Boyd scored 13 points to lead the Chestatee girls past Forsyth Central, 64-19, at home on Tuesday. Boyd was one of three Lady War Eagles (8-3, 3-1) in double figures. Sierra Yarbrough and Riley Black added 11 points each, and Caroline Bull chipped in 8.
Unemployment rate declines in Gainesville, Northeast Georgia
Unemployment rates declined both in Gainesville and the Northeast Georgia area from October to November. In the latest report released Thursday morning by the Georgia Department of Labor, the rate in Gainesville went from 2.5 percent in October to 2.2 percent in November. In the Georgia Mountain Regional Commission, an area encompassing Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White counties, the rate declined from 2.7 percent to 2.4.
NGMC Gainesville applies for Level 1 Trauma Certification
The Northeast Georgia Medical Center submitted its application at the end of November to upgrade to a level one trauma center. The medical center has been designated as a level two trauma facility since 2013. From a patient care standpoint, the difference between the two levels is minor. The main changes begin with educating new doctors, nurses, surgeons and psychiatrists. Certification as a level one trauma center provides a major selling point in attracting medical industry professionals, allowing the medical center to focus on research and resident training.
Girls basketball: Buford shuts down NoFo in 2nd half to win; Rabun routs Lakeview
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Buford used its defense to pull away from North Forsyth in the second half en route to a 51-38 win at Walnut Grove on Wednesday. North Forsyth (5-4) jumped on the Lady Wolves in the first quarter, behind six points from London Weaver, to take a 14-9 lead.
Four arrested in Jackson County meth bust
Four people were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges after a search at a Hoschton-area home Friday. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said investigators conducted a search at the home on Sam Freeman Road and ultimately arrested Travis Wilson Tanner, 54, of Hoschton, Rhonda Mae Elrod, 54, of Braselton, Ricardo Andre Moreno, 39, of Braselton and Richard Newell Vondersmith, 52, of Tucker.
Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility
A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
Lawrenceville man shot and killed in parking lot in Stone Mountain
A Lawrenceville man was shot and killed Monday evening in the parking lot of a tavern in Stone Mountain. Jerome Johnson, 39, was found in the parking lot of Will Henry's Tavern at around 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.
Georgia gas prices continue to drop ahead of holidays
Georgia gas prices are continuing to decline ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the latest report from AAA Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state is now $2.78. That price is 10 cents cheaper than the week before and 36 cents less than a month ago.
MBB: Georgia rallies to defeat Chattanooga, 72-65
ATHENS, Ga. — Despite not holding a lead until the three-minute mark, the Georgia men’s basketball team rode a second-half comeback to a 72-65 victory over Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia (9-3) was led in scoring by junior Kario Oquendo, who tallied a season-high 22 points...
Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia
Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
City council approves $5 million airport runway project in Gainesville
The Gainesville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of a rehabilitation project that will facilitate major improvements to the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport. Runway 5-23 is a primary thoroughfare for incoming and outgoing flights. With support from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the runway will undergo major imporvements costing approximately $5 million.
