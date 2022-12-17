Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away on Dec. 10 after reportedly falling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera. Zelenov is the latest casualty in a string of mysterious deaths plaguing the Russian elite amid Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine. The 50-year-old was allegedly out dining with friends in Antibes when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries, according to French outlet Var Matin. He died from his injuries while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice. The Antibes Police Department is currently investigating Zelenov’s cause of death, according to the outlet. Zelenov was the former owner of Russian developer Don-Stroy, which constructed the Triumph Palace Tower in Moscow, one of the tallest residential buildings in Europe with 61 stories. Before the company succumbed to the 2008 financial crisis, eventually falling under the control of Russia’s state-owned bank VTB, Zelenov’s net worth was estimated at $1.4 billion.Read it at Daily Mail

