numberfire.com
Wizards rule out Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis will not be available after he was ruled out with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes at the five against a Suns' team ranked 15th (51.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Marcus Smart (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smart is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pacers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against Indiana. Smart's Wednesday projection includes 12.0...
numberfire.com
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James is on track to return after the Lakers' superstar missed one game with ankle soreness. In 38.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) questionable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After missing one game with foot soreness, Westbrook's status remains in limbo. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench if Westbrook is inactive on Wednesday. Westbrook's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (back) starting Monday night for Blazers; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is making his return to the court following a one-game absence due to back spasms. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Justise Winslow back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Norman Powell (groin) questionable for Clippers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Powell has been sidelined for ten straight games with a left groin strain. Expect Luke Kennard to see more minutes if Powell is unable to suit up. Kennard's current projection includes 10.3...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) doubtful for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Reaves is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was recently held out one contest with a right ankle sprain. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to log more minutes if Reaves is inactive.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Daniel Gafford for inactive Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Gafford will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with an illness. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gafford to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Gafford's projection includes 10.4 points, 7.4...
numberfire.com
Harrison Barnes (quad) questionable for Kings' Wednesday matchup
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes' status is currently unknown after he was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice with a quad injury. Terence Davis is a candidate for an increased role versus a Lakers' team ranked 14th in defensive rating if Barnes is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (knee) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. George's status is currently in the air after he was sidelined two games with knee soreness. Expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes on Wednesday if George remains inactive. George's current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a wrist injury and is probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Oklahoma City. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 23.7...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (knee) active and starting in Denver's Tuesday contest versus Memphis
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with a right knee contusion. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jokic to score 57.8 FanDuel points. Jokic's projection includes 26.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) doubtful for Milwaukee's Wednesday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after right knee soreness forced him to miss two straight games. Expect Pat Connaughton or Jevon Carter to play an increased role on Wednesday if Middleton is inactive.
numberfire.com
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz (illness) questionable for Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. Korkmaz missed the last two contests. He's not a relevant part of the 76ers' rotation, but another Korkmaz absence would leave additional minutes available for Georges Niang. numberFire's models project Niang for 18.9 minutes...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Victor Oladipo for inactive Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Oladipo will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out with a stomach illness. In 33.0 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 16.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Grant Williams (illness) probable for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williams is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable for Wednesday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against Indiana. Williams' Wednesday projection includes 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga (illness) available for Warriors on Tuesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (illness) is active for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Kuminga will suit up in New York after he was listed with an illness. In 27.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kuminga to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 13.7 points, 5.5...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
