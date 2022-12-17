Read full article on original website
City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Widespread arctic air will be moving into East Tennessee by the end of the week, bringing chances of some snow in the area. The WVLT Weather Team reported there would be dangerously cold air at night, with lows in the single digits, making the “feel like” temperatures below zero.
Second Chance Christmas
Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished.
Winter Weather Checklist
Weather models and professional prognosticators such as the WATE 6 Storm Team are tracking a potential Arctic air mass that could affect much of the southeast United States. Here are some ways to keep yourself, your family and your home safe. Winter Weather Checklist. Weather models and professional prognosticators such...
Winter weather checklists for prepping home, kids, car, pets & more
If you're wondering what steps need to be taken for preparing your home, your vehicle, your children, elderly loved ones, and pets in your life that could be affected by the winter weather, we've got it covered like snowfall on an East Tennessee mountain lodge.
East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
Ober Gatlinburg ski seasons starts Tuesday
A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Body of missing kayaker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Small business pop-up trailer located; investigation underway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Little Hoot Designs, a local small business, was on the hunt for their pop-up trailer that had been missing since last Wednesday. However, the Knoxville Police Department said it was recovered Tuesday. “You would think it would be easy to spot since it’s a thirteen-foot-long trailer...
Rural Metro shares tips for weather concerns, heating safety
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With bitter-cold temperatures expected later this week, do you have everything to keep your family safe and warm?. Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire said around this time of the year, the department sees a lot of mistakes people make while trying to keep their homes warm.
Clouds in and out with seasonable temperatures ahead of a cold front and First Alert Weather Days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are in and out at times for a couple of days, with temperatures around “normal” overall ahead of a cold front. That’s when we’ll see rain to some snow, then a First Alert Weather Day is in effect for what will be widespread Arctic wind chills just ahead of Christmas!
What Knoxville’s homeless shelters say they need ahead of freezing weather
With winter weather bringing freezing temperatures throughout the next week, the cold will affects everyone, especially those who are homeless this holiday season.
One dead after Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
Sunny and mild ahead of First Alert Weather Days for bitter cold air by late week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tomorrow is really the last nice day before the cold front arrives. The rain arrives Thursday with some snow and bitter cold air arriving by Friday morning which kicks off our WVLT First Alert Weather Days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
Little Hoot Design stolen trailer
Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee. A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended.
Missing man out of Cumberland County found safe in Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man early Wednesday Morning. Officials were looking for 85-year-old Sammie Barnwell out of Cumberland County. The TBI says Barnwell was found safe in Naples, Florida. Officials are thanking the community for helping spread...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
Knoxville teen speaks out at commission meeting following McAlister’s incident with deputies
The 15-year-old who was fired from her job after a social media post claimed she refused service at a deli to three Knox County deputies on Nov. 21 has spoken out in a commission meeting.
Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman
Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. An East Tennessee woman battling addiction got a second chance to get her family back together in time for Christmas. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12
A Family, A Home, and New Hope
A small home at 119 South Cruze Street, in east Knoxville, just a stone’s throw from downtown, is shining this Christmas as a beacon of hope for Knoxville couple Alvin and Jeanine Johnson. Married four years and facing difficult obstacles, the two longed to own their own home, but seemed destined to continue to rent. Enter Renaissance Creations and it appears the dream will come true.
Ole Smoky Distillery donates $50K to The Santa Fund
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group in Sevier County that makes sure children and adults are not forgotten about on Christmas got a huge donation Tuesday. The Santa Fund was given $50,000 by the Ole Smoky Distillery. Over the past month, the company has taken up donations during tastings...
