Knoxville, TN

City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Widespread arctic air will be moving into East Tennessee by the end of the week, bringing chances of some snow in the area. The WVLT Weather Team reported there would be dangerously cold air at night, with lows in the single digits, making the “feel like” temperatures below zero.
Second Chance Christmas

Winter Weather Checklist

Weather models and professional prognosticators such as the WATE 6 Storm Team are tracking a potential Arctic air mass that could affect much of the southeast United States. Here are some ways to keep yourself, your family and your home safe. Winter Weather Checklist. Weather models and professional prognosticators such...
East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
Ober Gatlinburg ski seasons starts Tuesday

Small business pop-up trailer located; investigation underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Little Hoot Designs, a local small business, was on the hunt for their pop-up trailer that had been missing since last Wednesday. However, the Knoxville Police Department said it was recovered Tuesday. “You would think it would be easy to spot since it’s a thirteen-foot-long trailer...
Rural Metro shares tips for weather concerns, heating safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With bitter-cold temperatures expected later this week, do you have everything to keep your family safe and warm?. Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire said around this time of the year, the department sees a lot of mistakes people make while trying to keep their homes warm.
One dead after Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
Missing man out of Cumberland County found safe in Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man early Wednesday Morning. Officials were looking for 85-year-old Sammie Barnwell out of Cumberland County. The TBI says Barnwell was found safe in Naples, Florida. Officials are thanking the community for helping spread...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman

A Family, A Home, and New Hope

A small home at 119 South Cruze Street, in east Knoxville, just a stone’s throw from downtown, is shining this Christmas as a beacon of hope for Knoxville couple Alvin and Jeanine Johnson. Married four years and facing difficult obstacles, the two longed to own their own home, but seemed destined to continue to rent. Enter Renaissance Creations and it appears the dream will come true.
Ole Smoky Distillery donates $50K to The Santa Fund

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group in Sevier County that makes sure children and adults are not forgotten about on Christmas got a huge donation Tuesday. The Santa Fund was given $50,000 by the Ole Smoky Distillery. Over the past month, the company has taken up donations during tastings...
