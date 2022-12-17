ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
The Spun

Carson Palmer Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals franchise seems to be in dire straits after losing to the Denver Broncos yesterday and Cardinals legend Carson Palmer wants everyone to know. In a video for The 33rd Team, Palmer stated that the future is "bleak" for the Cardinals and embattled head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He said that between the uncertainty with quarterback Kyler Murray and the job not being that appealing to potential candidates, it's hard to know what the future has in store for his former team.
Three candidates to replace Cardinals GM Steve Keim

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently. Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent. Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is...
Cardinals analyst Ron Wolfley weighs in on future for Kingsbury, Keim

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals radio analyst and host Ron Wolfley said Monday he thinks the team will make a change at general manager — but not at head coach. Wolfley said one of the reasons coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired in 2019 was so he could work with quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals drafted Murray No. 1 overall a few months after hiring Kingsbury, whose only previous coaching experience was at the college level.
Arizona Cardinals offensive output lacking in loss to Broncos

For all the good the Arizona Cardinals defense did against the Denver Broncos, the offense couldn’t carry its share of the workload in a 24-15 loss on Sunday. Held without a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals totaled 240 yards of offense in the defeat. They were 2-for-12 on third down (17%).
Rapid Reactions: Cardinals unable to snap losing streak vs. Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals (4-10) extended their season-long losing streak to four games following their 24-15 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos (4-10) on Sunday. While Arizona’s defense had one of its better games of 2022, most notably the team’s pass rush, the same couldn’t be said for an offense scrambling to find consistency.
Bucs still in charge of division entering Cardinals game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s no surefire fix for what’s ailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tom Brady-led offense is struggling to score points, the defense hasn’t been playing up to its usual standards and mistakes on special teams have also contributed to the Bucs (6-8) not being able to take command of the NFC South.
Bijan Robinson, former Arizona high school star, leaves Texas for NFL Draft

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas running back Bijan Robinson is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft and won’t play in the Alamo Bowl. Robinson, a product of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, earned All-America honors after rushing for 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns as the Longhorns (8-4) finished third in the Big 12. No. 21 Texas plays 12th-ranked Washington in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
J.J. Watt’s dominant showing not enough in Cardinals’ loss to Broncos

Up against Denver Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien, the Arizona Cardinals pass rush went to work in a hurry on Sunday. Totaling six sacks and seven QB hits in the first half alone, Arizona’s pass rush kept a Denver offense coming off its best output of the season in check for a good part of the Cardinals’ eventual 24-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
Arizona Sports

