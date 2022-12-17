Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Carson Palmer Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals franchise seems to be in dire straits after losing to the Denver Broncos yesterday and Cardinals legend Carson Palmer wants everyone to know. In a video for The 33rd Team, Palmer stated that the future is "bleak" for the Cardinals and embattled head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He said that between the uncertainty with quarterback Kyler Murray and the job not being that appealing to potential candidates, it's hard to know what the future has in store for his former team.
Cardinals Expected to Move on From Steve Keim, per Report
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have a new general manager in 2023 after Steve Keim stepped down due to health-related reasons. For years now, fans of the Arizona Cardinals have wished for general manager Steve Keim to step down from his current position. That wish was granted earlier this...
Yardbarker
Three candidates to replace Cardinals GM Steve Keim
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently. Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent. Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is...
Cardinals likely to move on from Steve Keim, but what about Kliff Kingsbury?
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to make big changes this offseason with general manager Steve Keim likely on the way out, possibly head coach Kliff Kingsbury as well. It is going to be an offseason of massive changes for the underperforming Arizona Cardinals…. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on...
KTAR.com
Cardinals analyst Ron Wolfley weighs in on future for Kingsbury, Keim
PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals radio analyst and host Ron Wolfley said Monday he thinks the team will make a change at general manager — but not at head coach. Wolfley said one of the reasons coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired in 2019 was so he could work with quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals drafted Murray No. 1 overall a few months after hiring Kingsbury, whose only previous coaching experience was at the college level.
Arizona Cardinals offensive output lacking in loss to Broncos
For all the good the Arizona Cardinals defense did against the Denver Broncos, the offense couldn’t carry its share of the workload in a 24-15 loss on Sunday. Held without a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals totaled 240 yards of offense in the defeat. They were 2-for-12 on third down (17%).
Rapid Reactions: Cardinals unable to snap losing streak vs. Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals (4-10) extended their season-long losing streak to four games following their 24-15 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos (4-10) on Sunday. While Arizona’s defense had one of its better games of 2022, most notably the team’s pass rush, the same couldn’t be said for an offense scrambling to find consistency.
Bucs still in charge of division entering Cardinals game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s no surefire fix for what’s ailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tom Brady-led offense is struggling to score points, the defense hasn’t been playing up to its usual standards and mistakes on special teams have also contributed to the Bucs (6-8) not being able to take command of the NFC South.
Bijan Robinson, former Arizona high school star, leaves Texas for NFL Draft
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas running back Bijan Robinson is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft and won’t play in the Alamo Bowl. Robinson, a product of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, earned All-America honors after rushing for 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns as the Longhorns (8-4) finished third in the Big 12. No. 21 Texas plays 12th-ranked Washington in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
J.J. Watt’s dominant showing not enough in Cardinals’ loss to Broncos
Up against Denver Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien, the Arizona Cardinals pass rush went to work in a hurry on Sunday. Totaling six sacks and seven QB hits in the first half alone, Arizona’s pass rush kept a Denver offense coming off its best output of the season in check for a good part of the Cardinals’ eventual 24-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
Cardinals officially eliminated from postseason contention
The Arizona Cardinals were not going to make the postseason after starting the season 4-9 and losing quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season. However, entering Week 15, they still had not been mathematically eliminated. That changed on Sunday. Their 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos officially eliminated...
New dawn may be coming for Cardinals after loss to Broncos in Denver
The Cardinals are in a dark place. Extreme dysfunction in 2022 has resulted in one of the worst seasons in franchise history. A cultural overhaul is long overdue. They inhabit a realm where draft position now matters more than anything, that awful place where victories feel like losses and losses are to be celebrated.
Reports: Kyler Murray suffered clean ACL tear, could be ready by start of next season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a clean ACL tear with no damage to other ligaments in his knee, according to multiple reports early Sunday morning. Murray was carted off the field in tears on Monday night against the New England Patriots after going down with a non-contact injury at the end of a run in the first quarter.
