ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks' Joe Ingles to make return from ACL injury Monday

By Adrian Wojnarowski
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlrHY_0jmIlVFs00

After nearly 10 months of rehabilitation on a torn left ACL, Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles will make his return against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, his agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told ESPN on Saturday.

Ingles successfully completed a final 5-on-5 workout Saturday, and that was considered the last hurdle in his comeback.

Ingles has been ramping up his return to play, including practices with the Bucks' G League affiliate.

Ingles, 35, signed a one-year, $6.5 million free agent deal with the Bucks in July and now brings his ability as a floor spacer and his years of proven playoff performances to Milwaukee's championship chase. Despite awaiting his debut with the Bucks, the team has already welcomed and embraced Ingles' personality and presence.

Ingles suffered the season-ending knee injury Jan. 30 while with Utah , and the Jazz used his expiring contract in a three-team deal that landed him in Portland for the rest of the season. Prior to the trade, Ingles spent his entire eight-year NBA career with the Jazz, averaging 8.6 points on 41% 3-point shooting in 590 games. In 45 playoff games -- including 40 as a starter -- Ingles averaged 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
The Big Lead

The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief

Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

ESPN

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy