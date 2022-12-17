Read full article on original website
KUTV
Salt Lake police take kidnapping fugitive into custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police took a man with an active felony kidnapping warrant into custody after receiving a report of a possible protective order violation. Investigators from the Salt Lake City Police Department said received a call from a community member notifying them of the possible offense at a residence near 400 West 200 North shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
kslnewsradio.com
Gephardt Daily
Midvale Amber alert kidnapping and stabbing suspect charged
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man arrested after an Amber alert turned into a kidnapping and a stabbing was charged with a stack of felonies Monday in 3rd District Court. Events began when officers with the Unified Police Department rolled up on what had been...
ksl.com
Serial burglar who promised to continue stealing arrested yet again, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have again arrested a man with an extensive history of theft and burglary who they say has vowed to continue stealing as soon as he's released from jail. Anthony Lee Jack, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday...
KSLTV
Midvale man arrested, accused of kidnapping, stabbing woman
MIDVALE, Utah — A man accused of stabbing a woman with a box cutter, then telling police the woman caused the injuries herself, was arrested early Tuesday. Elidelfo Castro-Nava, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated kidnapping and assault.
ksl.com
Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman
SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
athleticbusiness.com
Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center
A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest driver after multi-car collision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in several cars being damaged after the suspect allegedly drove recklessly through downtown. This investigation started at 8:34 a.m. Monday when a patrol officer saw a gray...
KUTV
kjzz.com
AG office burglary suspect accused of cleaning grocery bathroom using stolen supplies
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Salt Lake City man — who was accused of burglarizing the Utah Attorney General's Office, was released three days later due to a paperwork delay, and then was arrested again in connection to multiple thefts last week before being released yet again — is back in police custody.
Multiple rounds fired as suspect runs, hides in elderly woman’s home near Rose Park
Salt Lake City Police have released new details, as well as the identity of the suspect, in an aggravated assault investigation that caused road closures and an extensive search in the Rose Park area Sunday.
SLC Police give new info on search that shut down neighborhood Sunday
Police are investigating after they say a man opened fire in a Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City, then held an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
ksl.com
Man arrested after firing shots, hiding in elderly woman's home, Salt Lake police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police found a man who had been hiding in a home near Rose Park Elementary hours after a shooting on Sunday afternoon. Police say the man fired numerous shots in a residential neighborhood and entered the home of an elderly woman without permission while trying to avoid arrest.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old arrested in connection to Entheos Academy shooting threat
KEARNS, Utah — A 14-year-old male is being charged with making a shooting threat to Entheos Academy. The academy called off Monday classes at both its campuses after school officials learned of a threat made on social media. In a Facebook post made Monday morning, administrators said a parent...
Gephardt Daily
Roy man charged with felony abuse of infant
ROY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County Jail Saturday afternoon after police found evidence he had struck a 3-month-old boy, leaving the infant with a goose-egg bruise on the side of his head. The 33-year-old man, whose name Gephardt...
KUTV
Sandy police investigating America First Credit Union robbery
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating a robbery that occurred at the America First Credit Union at 7755 South 700 East in Sandy on December 16 around 12:30 p.m. Officers with the Sandy Police Department said that detectives have begun looking into the case. The...
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
KUTV
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
Man arrested on North Temple with ‘distributable amounts’ of marijuana, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills
Salt Lake City Police arrested a man in possession of "distributable amounts" of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Friday, Dec. 16.
KUTV
Residents in 2 counties displace by house fires overnight, just days before Christmas
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple fires were reported Monday night and Tuesday morning in northern Utah, one of which caused $150,000 in damage to a structure in West Valley City, one that displaced a family in Provo and another that left residents in Taylorsville injured. Roxeanne Vainuku, a spokesperson...
