ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hellogeorgetown.com

Shelter Pets Waiting for Forever Homes this Christmas

Dozens of dogs and cats at the Georgetown Animal Shelter and the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter are ready and waiting to go home this Christmas. Both shelters are critically full and need good homes for their pets. Stop by the Georgetown Animal Shelter and meet Hot Toddy, a five-month-old...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Firefighters rescue 'adventurous' dog from Austin garbage truck

AUSTIN, Texas - An "adventurous" dog named Reba went for the ride of her life on board an Austin Recycles garbage truck. According to a Facebook post by the Austin Fire Department, the truck's driver, Kenneth Perkins, was emptying a trash cart when he saw a tail go past his camera.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road

A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

How to prepare for the freezing weather

The Austin area is expected to have a hard freeze this week and now is the time to get prepared. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more on what the experts suggest.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Three ways to protect your home during the Arctic freeze

AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, you may have to protect your home. Master plumber for Reliant Plumbing Jason Oliphant said there are few simple ways to try to prevent your pipe from freezing, including letting your water faucets drip a little bit.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Armadillo Christmas Bazaar returns for 47th year

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is back for the 47th year and it's indoors again for the first time since 2019. This year there will be nearly 200 artists and vendors as well as live music from some of the best in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view

AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Diagon Alley ATX brings holiday magic to spectators, local charities

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a Harry Potter themed house in Southwest Austin that is making the holidays magic for spectators and local charities. Diagon Alley ATX is a home in Circle C displaying features from several buildings in the Hogwarts castle complex, including the widely recognized Great Hall, Marble Staircase Tower, and The Astronomy Tower.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy