5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
hellogeorgetown.com
Shelter Pets Waiting for Forever Homes this Christmas
Dozens of dogs and cats at the Georgetown Animal Shelter and the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter are ready and waiting to go home this Christmas. Both shelters are critically full and need good homes for their pets. Stop by the Georgetown Animal Shelter and meet Hot Toddy, a five-month-old...
fox7austin.com
Firefighters rescue 'adventurous' dog from Austin garbage truck
AUSTIN, Texas - An "adventurous" dog named Reba went for the ride of her life on board an Austin Recycles garbage truck. According to a Facebook post by the Austin Fire Department, the truck's driver, Kenneth Perkins, was emptying a trash cart when he saw a tail go past his camera.
KVUE
Austin Pets Alive! asking for more fosters during cold weather
Austin Pets Alive! needs help sheltering dogs during this weekend's freezing temperatures.
CBS Austin
Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road
A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
1 year after losing mom, Liberty Hill family loses home, pets in fire days before Christmas
The Liberty Hill fire marshal said the fire started around 11 a.m. on Friday.
Eater
Italian Cafe Uncle Nicky’s Is Closing Central East Austin Hotel Location
Austin Italian cafe Uncle Nicky’s is closing its Central East Austin location this month. The last day for the 123 East 11th Street cafe within the former Hotel Eleven/current Frances Modern Inn will be on Friday, December 23. The cafe is known for its casual all-day Italian menu of...
KENS 5
Residents in rural Austin neighborhood fighting plans for large concert venue
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to the Austin area. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are working together to fight the plans. Just north of Dripping Springs sits a small Austin neighborhood nestled in Hays County...
fox7austin.com
How to prepare for the freezing weather
The Austin area is expected to have a hard freeze this week and now is the time to get prepared. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more on what the experts suggest.
Are you prepared? What to know as freezing temperatures move into Central Texas
Temperatures are dropping in Central Texas, and that means it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures.
KVUE
Three ways to protect your home during the Arctic freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, you may have to protect your home. Master plumber for Reliant Plumbing Jason Oliphant said there are few simple ways to try to prevent your pipe from freezing, including letting your water faucets drip a little bit.
fox7austin.com
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar returns for 47th year
The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is back for the 47th year and it's indoors again for the first time since 2019. This year there will be nearly 200 artists and vendors as well as live music from some of the best in Austin.
AFD: 3-alarm fire at the Grove in north Austin
Austin firefighters are responding to a fire at a four-story building in north Austin Monday morning.
fox7austin.com
New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view
AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
City of Austin ready to activate “Cold Weather Shelter” ahead of Arctic blast later this week
The City of Austin said Tuesday in a news release it was monitoring the Arctic weather blast that was expected to impact Central Texas beginning Thursday and will activate cold weather
Flood conditions in Austin area Monday morning
A moderate Flood Advisory was issued for Travis County just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning until 10:30 a.m.
'I was a nervous wreck': We found the couple who got engaged at H-E-B
Yes, they met there.
fox7austin.com
'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
90 days of new management: How the ARCH has changed since Cali-based company’s takeover
AUSTIN (KXAN)– It’s been 90 days since Urban Alchemy took over the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH), and there has been a lot of change. You may notice one before you even walk inside: Fewer people loitering around the building. “We worked and built relationships with the residents who were encamped around the […]
fox7austin.com
Diagon Alley ATX brings holiday magic to spectators, local charities
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a Harry Potter themed house in Southwest Austin that is making the holidays magic for spectators and local charities. Diagon Alley ATX is a home in Circle C displaying features from several buildings in the Hogwarts castle complex, including the widely recognized Great Hall, Marble Staircase Tower, and The Astronomy Tower.
