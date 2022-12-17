ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Man shot in Ninth Ward, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Initial police reports say it happened at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Forstall and Law streets. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot in Lower Ninth Ward

Police have not released any other details about the victim or any information about a potential suspect. Call the NOPD or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
WWL

NOPD investigating homicide in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road that left a woman dead on Monday, according to a press release. Police initially received a call around 1:36 p.m. about an attempted suicide. Police say they arrived at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigates three separate shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating three separate shootings that happened on Sunday across New Orleans. The first shooting happened in the 1700 block of St. Philip Street in Treme. Initial reports show a male victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening

New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Louisiana State Police investigating two fatal crashes in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police is investigating two separate vehicle crashes that left two people dead on Sunday. Troopers say the first crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on LA 46 near Gallo Drive in Chalmette. Investigators said 55-year-old Michael Charles Scott of Meraux was riding his bicycle east on the right shoulder of LA 46 near Gallo Drive, and a Chevrolet Silverado was also traveling east on LA 46 behind Scott.
CHALMETTE, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy