Man shot in Ninth Ward, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Initial police reports say it happened at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Forstall and Law streets. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.
Man shot in Lower Ninth Ward
Police have not released any other details about the victim or any information about a potential suspect. Call the NOPD or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
Two hospitalized after double shooting in N.O. East, NOPD
The two were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released.
fox8live.com
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
WDSU
NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
NOPD investigating homicide in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road that left a woman dead on Monday, according to a press release. Police initially received a call around 1:36 p.m. about an attempted suicide. Police say they arrived at...
Two shot in at busy intersection in New Orleans East
Two people were shot this afternoon at the corner of Crowder and Lake Forest Boulevards, according to NOPD. The victims are a male and a female, each sustaining gunshot wounds.
Lakeview homeowner scares off potential burglar Sunday night
On Sunday (Dec.18), a break-in was called in for the 6800 block of General Haig at about 8:15 p.m.
NOPD: Woman goes to victim’s home threatening death, arrest warrant issued
According to the NOPD, 19-year-old, Cashmere Raines and another woman pulled up the victim's home in the 5800 block of Abbey Drive.
WWL-TV
Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
NOPD investigates three separate shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating three separate shootings that happened on Sunday across New Orleans. The first shooting happened in the 1700 block of St. Philip Street in Treme. Initial reports show a male victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to...
Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
Four shootings in four hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say four people were shot from about 8:00pm Sunday to just after midnight. The first happened in the 4200 block of Johnny Jackson Blvd. near the I-10 in Gentilly.
fox8live.com
Man shot in arm after confronting 4 suspects breaking into his vehicle, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who confronted four suspects breaking into his car is recovering in the hospital after an exchange of gunfire in New Orleans, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened just after midnight on Mon., Dec. 19 in the 1700 block of Saint Philip Street in the Treme neighborhood.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for 2 persons of interest in double-homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating two persons of interest in connection with a double homicide that occurred on Dec. 4, on the 2900 block of Danneel Street. According to the police, the two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:30...
WDSU
Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening
New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
fox8live.com
Police: Delivery driver shot at by would-be robber, flees to police station in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum Orchard neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The ordeal unfolded around 10:30 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 17, in the 5500 block of Rickert Drive,...
Louisiana State Police investigating two fatal crashes in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police is investigating two separate vehicle crashes that left two people dead on Sunday. Troopers say the first crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on LA 46 near Gallo Drive in Chalmette. Investigators said 55-year-old Michael Charles Scott of Meraux was riding his bicycle east on the right shoulder of LA 46 near Gallo Drive, and a Chevrolet Silverado was also traveling east on LA 46 behind Scott.
Van and driver wanted for illegal tire dumping
The New Orleans Police Department needs your help locating the owner of a white van wanted in connection with illegal dumping of tires New Orleans East.
WWL
