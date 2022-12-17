ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Here's How Much Money Each Team Made at FIFA World Cup

Argentina outlasted France in one of the best FIFA World Cup Finals of all time on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Co.’s reward for the thrilling triumph in Qatar was the most prestigious trophy in all of soccer…as well as a massive payday. With the penalty shootout victory, La...
NBC Sports

Southampton vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

An intriguing South Coast derby awaits on Boxing Day as new-look Southampton host Brighton. New Saints boss Nathan Jones had a day in charge before their final game before the World Cup break, as his side put up a fight but lost 3-1 at Liverpool. After Ralph Hasenhuttl’s departure after almost four years in charge, Jones is tasked with keeping this talented young squad in the Premier League. Getting off to a winning start in his first home league game in charge against Brighton (the team he used to play) is essential. They sit in 19th place but are just two points from safety with a favorable run of games coming up.
NBC Sports

Argentina Trolls Kylian Mbappe With ‘A Minute of Silence' in Dressing Room

The Argentine players are surely making their celebrations count. After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday in an enthralling heavyweight showdown against France, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Co. trolled French star Kylian Mbappe with “a minute of silence” in the dressing room, defender Nicolas Otamendi recorded on Instagram.
BBC

Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app

The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
SB Nation

Tuesday Cannon Fodder: back to Arsenal

With the World Cup and the Monday morning (center?)backing through, we can fully shift our attention back to TSF’s raison d’etre — Arsenal Football Club. When last we left our heroes, the Arsenal men were top of the Premier League by five points and into the knockout stages of the Europa League. The Arsenal women trail Chelsea by three points with a match in hand in the WSL and should win their Champions League group (the final match, away to FC Zurich, is tomorrow).
BBC

Continental Cup: Chelsea draw Spurs in quarter-finals

Chelsea have been drawn to face Tottenham in a London derby in the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup. The two met in the Women's Super League last month, when a record Chelsea home crowd of 38,300 saw the Blues beat Spurs 3-0. Arsenal, who currently sit second in the WSL,...
BBC

SWPL: Hearts and Hibs win to narrow gap on inactive top three

Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both. Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United. Fixtures for the...
The Guardian

Brentford’s Ivan Toney charged with 30 further betting breaches by FA

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over additional alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules, the governing body has announced. Toney was charged in November with 232 alleged breaches over a four-year period. The 26-year-old has now been charged with breaching FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and February 18 2019. Toney has until 4 January to provide a response.
SB Nation

Jim Fraser promoted to Chelsea Head of Youth Development and Recruitment

Long-time Chelsea Academy chief Neil Bath was recently promoted to become our Director of Football Development and Operations — thus taking on some duties relating to first-team matters as well — and rather unsurprisingly, his former assistant has now been (reportedly) promoted to take up his old title.

