NBC Sports
Here's How Much Money Each Team Made at FIFA World Cup
Argentina outlasted France in one of the best FIFA World Cup Finals of all time on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Co.’s reward for the thrilling triumph in Qatar was the most prestigious trophy in all of soccer…as well as a massive payday. With the penalty shootout victory, La...
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
An intriguing South Coast derby awaits on Boxing Day as new-look Southampton host Brighton. New Saints boss Nathan Jones had a day in charge before their final game before the World Cup break, as his side put up a fight but lost 3-1 at Liverpool. After Ralph Hasenhuttl’s departure after almost four years in charge, Jones is tasked with keeping this talented young squad in the Premier League. Getting off to a winning start in his first home league game in charge against Brighton (the team he used to play) is essential. They sit in 19th place but are just two points from safety with a favorable run of games coming up.
NBC Sports
Argentina Trolls Kylian Mbappe With ‘A Minute of Silence' in Dressing Room
The Argentine players are surely making their celebrations count. After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday in an enthralling heavyweight showdown against France, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Co. trolled French star Kylian Mbappe with “a minute of silence” in the dressing room, defender Nicolas Otamendi recorded on Instagram.
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Kante, Messi, Martinez, Pickford, Juranovic, Gvardiol, Kvaratskhelia
Everton are close to agreeing a new contract with English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, to stave off interest from Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription required) France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, is pushing for a move to Barcelona when his Chelsea deal ends next summer and is in advanced talks over a pre-contract agreement. (Sport - in Spanish)
Kylian Mbappé leads French frenzy after Didier Deschamps rolls the dice | Jacob Steinberg
Striker exploded into life to drag his side back into the contest – but the madcap game was proof that France’s plan had failed
BBC
Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app
The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
SB Nation
Tuesday Cannon Fodder: back to Arsenal
With the World Cup and the Monday morning (center?)backing through, we can fully shift our attention back to TSF’s raison d’etre — Arsenal Football Club. When last we left our heroes, the Arsenal men were top of the Premier League by five points and into the knockout stages of the Europa League. The Arsenal women trail Chelsea by three points with a match in hand in the WSL and should win their Champions League group (the final match, away to FC Zurich, is tomorrow).
BBC
Continental Cup: Chelsea draw Spurs in quarter-finals
Chelsea have been drawn to face Tottenham in a London derby in the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup. The two met in the Women's Super League last month, when a record Chelsea home crowd of 38,300 saw the Blues beat Spurs 3-0. Arsenal, who currently sit second in the WSL,...
BBC
SWPL: Hearts and Hibs win to narrow gap on inactive top three
Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both. Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United. Fixtures for the...
Brentford’s Ivan Toney charged with 30 further betting breaches by FA
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over additional alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules, the governing body has announced. Toney was charged in November with 232 alleged breaches over a four-year period. The 26-year-old has now been charged with breaching FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and February 18 2019. Toney has until 4 January to provide a response.
BBC
Danny Mayor: Returning Plymouth Argyle midfielder wants side to keep up high standards
Plymouth Argyle midfielder Danny Mayor says the Pilgrims must not let their position at the top of League One slip for a second successive season. They are two points clear with 47 points from 22 games - 10 points better than the same stage in 2021. Plymouth had led League...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: De Jong, Wan-Bissaka, Amrabat, Caicedo, Moukoko, Gvardiol, Thuram
Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has reportedly told Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag he would be happy to move to Old Trafford. (Mirror) West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester United's English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, on loan in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)
England's vibes of revival land their greatest glory yet
From Grand Prixs to viruses, via funky bowling and Nighthawks, how England overcame history in Pakistan
SB Nation
Jim Fraser promoted to Chelsea Head of Youth Development and Recruitment
Long-time Chelsea Academy chief Neil Bath was recently promoted to become our Director of Football Development and Operations — thus taking on some duties relating to first-team matters as well — and rather unsurprisingly, his former assistant has now been (reportedly) promoted to take up his old title.
BBC
Championship clubs 'left in limbo' by Wasps & Worcester, says Coventry CEO Nick Johnston
Coventry Rugby chief executive Nick Johnston says he is "frustrated" by continued uncertainty over the handling of relegated Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester. Wasps, sold last week and now placed in the Championship for the 2023-24 season, have stated that they have a new Midlands groundshare deal planned. Meanwhile, Worcester...
