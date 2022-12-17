Read full article on original website
'Immediate closure' for major ramp on Watterson Expressway today
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some drivers will need to find an alternate route on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers of an "immediate closure" of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East until around 3 p.m. on Dec. 20. Crews are reportedly replacing an expansion...
Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on Monday which was caused by a kerosene heater. Fire crews said they were called to a fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near I-71, on Monday afternoon, according to AMFEMS spokesman Jordan Yuodis.
Fire destroys vacant house in Louisville's west end, damages 3 other homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home in Louisville's west end Tuesday morning and damaged three others. According to Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper, the fire started around 6 a.m. on South 38th Street, not far from Southern Avenue and the Shawnee Expressway. Charly...
No one hurt in Park Hill neighborhood fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department arson investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire in the Park Hill neighborhood to start. According to MetroSafe, a fire was reported in the 2100 block of Dumesnil Street on Monday just before 5:10 a.m. Fire crews got there within...
SnowTALK! 12/20
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend. Louisville's Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. Training helped mitigate Taylorsville Lake Marina fire. A fire started by a smoker falling asleep with a lit cigarette destroyed four boats.
Shawnee neighborhood house total loss in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is now being described as a total loss by the Louisville Fire Department. The fire occurred in the 600 block of South 38th Street. LFD was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. and firefighters got there at 6:12 a.m. They noticed...
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-265 South after ten cars crashed in the area of Old Henry Road. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 3:46 p.m. Louisville Metrosafe said no injuries were reported. Lanes will remain closed until the scene is cleared.
Power companies stage workers, equipment ahead of storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 48 hours, a winter storm could whack WAVE Country. The forecast calls for bitter cold, high winds, and ice. Power companies are watching the forecasts constantly, planning where to put repair crews and supplies. The planning work is in full swing at utility supply yards....
Historic west Louisville church to receive $2 million expansion project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic church in west Louisville will transform into a place of opportunity. The Village at West Jefferson will expand to include a major project to revitalize and re-purpose St. Peter's United Church of Christ. The first phase of the village opened in the summer of...
Metro, airport snow teams prep for possible winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville prepares for the possibility of snow and extreme cold, organizations around the city are also making preparations for what the end of the week may bring. Salvador Melendez and Louisville Metro’s Snow Team are spending Monday checking the equipment, watching the forecast, and making...
Prepare for cold weather as freezing temperatures can damage pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With blizzard-like conditions expected for many in Kentucky and Indiana, several water companies are urging customers to prepare themselves from freezing pipes. Frozen pipes can often damage plumbing systems and can cost homeowners thousands of dollars to fix damages caused by cracked or burst pipes. Water...
St. Matthews eatery bringing NOLA flavor to Nulu
Training helped mitigate Taylorsville Lake Marina fire. A fire started by a smoker falling asleep with a lit cigarette destroyed four boats.
Travelers take to the skies at Louisville airport as winter weather looms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a pre-holiday winter storm becomes a possibility, thousands of people headed to and from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to get ahead of the weather. WAVE News caught up with several travelers who spent Tuesday altering travel plans. “It’s really congested,” Sukii McClellan said....
Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, motor vehicle branches observing Christmas holiday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, including all motor vehicle branches, will close on Friday and return to normal hours on Tuesday. This is being done to observe the Christmas holiday. On Tuesday, there will be extended hours until 6:30 p.m. at the Fairdale Branch and...
LMAS giving away straw for outdoor cats, dogs ahead of possible winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services will distribute straw to Jefferson County residents who have cats and dogs they cannot bring inside ahead of possible winter weather. LMAS posted information about the giveaway on their Facebook Tuesday. (Story continues below) The giveaway will be held 12 p.m. to...
Jeffersonville officials happy with return of public ice skating rink
After a 5-year hiatus, residents of Jeffersonville have access to a public ice skating rink at The Depot this holiday season.
How to prepare your car and home for the winter blast later this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures in the Louisville area are expected to reach as low as the single digits, with wind chills in the negatives this Thursday into Friday. Ahead of the cold temperatures, there are a few things that can be done to prep your house and car. In...
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Water shares how to protect pipes during cold temps
Shoppers try to complete their lists ahead of the approaching freeze. Suddenly even shopping for holiday food has become more stressful, as threatening weather forces shoppers into rush mode. Final plans are waiting on forecasts closer to the storm.
