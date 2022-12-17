ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on Monday which was caused by a kerosene heater. Fire crews said they were called to a fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near I-71, on Monday afternoon, according to AMFEMS spokesman Jordan Yuodis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

No one hurt in Park Hill neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department arson investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire in the Park Hill neighborhood to start. According to MetroSafe, a fire was reported in the 2100 block of Dumesnil Street on Monday just before 5:10 a.m. Fire crews got there within...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 12/20

LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend. Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. Training helped mitigate Taylorsville Lake Marina fire. Updated: 22 hours ago. A fire started by a smoker falling asleep with a lit cigarette destroyed four boats. $11 million...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shawnee neighborhood house total loss in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is now being described as a total loss by the Louisville Fire Department. The fire occurred in the 600 block of South 38th Street. LFD was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. and firefighters got there at 6:12 a.m. They noticed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-265 South after ten cars crashed in the area of Old Henry Road. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 3:46 p.m. Louisville Metrosafe said no injuries were reported. Lanes will remain closed until the scene is cleared.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Power companies stage workers, equipment ahead of storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 48 hours, a winter storm could whack WAVE Country. The forecast calls for bitter cold, high winds, and ice. Power companies are watching the forecasts constantly, planning where to put repair crews and supplies. The planning work is in full swing at utility supply yards....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Metro, airport snow teams prep for possible winter weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville prepares for the possibility of snow and extreme cold, organizations around the city are also making preparations for what the end of the week may bring. Salvador Melendez and Louisville Metro’s Snow Team are spending Monday checking the equipment, watching the forecast, and making...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Prepare for cold weather as freezing temperatures can damage pipes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With blizzard-like conditions expected for many in Kentucky and Indiana, several water companies are urging customers to prepare themselves from freezing pipes. Frozen pipes can often damage plumbing systems and can cost homeowners thousands of dollars to fix damages caused by cracked or burst pipes. Water...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

St. Matthews eatery bringing NOLA flavor to Nulu

LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend. Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. Training helped mitigate Taylorsville Lake Marina fire. Updated: 21 hours ago. A fire started by a smoker falling asleep with a lit cigarette destroyed four boats. $11 million...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Travelers take to the skies at Louisville airport as winter weather looms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a pre-holiday winter storm becomes a possibility, thousands of people headed to and from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to get ahead of the weather. WAVE News caught up with several travelers who spent Tuesday altering travel plans. “It’s really congested,” Sukii McClellan said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy