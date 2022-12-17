ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
NBA Analysis Network

Heat Land Raptors’ Fred VanVleet In Bold Trade Scenario

It’s hard to name the most important position in NBA basketball. It varies by team. Still, if you had to name one position, you might say the point guard. After all, point guards are the ones who stir the drink. On the other hand, the modern point guard is often expected to call his own number as often as he looks for his teammates.
MIAMI, FL
SB Nation

Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter

Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
CBS Sports

Adam Silver confirms NBA will consider expansion to Mexico City, but doing so would create several challenges

Expansion has been a back-burner issue for the NBA for quite some time. The league hasn't added a new team since the Charlotte Bobcats, now Hornets, were born in 2004. Since then, the league has focused on maximizing its existing markets, but with revenue hitting all-time highs and the league bursting with enough talent to support more franchises, the idea has been discussed more frequently over the last several years. While Las Vegas and Seattle are frequently considered the next two cities in line for teams, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed another possibility Saturday before the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs played in Mexico City.
caneswarning.com

Miami football continues hot on recruiting trail with Mark Fletcher commit

The Miami football program continued its scorching week on the recruiting trail with a commitment from four-star running back Mark Fletcher on Sunday night. Fletcher is the 243rd-ranked prospect, 15th RB and 48th recruit in Florida in the class of 2023 out of American Heritage. Fletcher is the fifth Miami...
MIAMI, FL

