Almost $200 million in NJ cannabis sales in first 6 months after legalization

TRENTON, N.J. (1010 WINS) — There were almost $200 million in legal recreational cannabis sales between when New Jersey legalized weed in April and September, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission announced Friday.

In the first three months about $80 million in sales were made across 13 recreational dispensaries.

That rate of sales increased by almost half in the next three months with $116.5 million in sales.

Twenty recreational dispensaries have opened since New Jersey legalized cannabis on April 21.

There are an additional 10 medical dispensaries that only serve people with cannabis prescriptions.