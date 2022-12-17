Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 3:53 a.m. EST
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is making his way to Washington for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress on Wednesday. The trip will be his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. The highly sensitive trip is taking place after 10 months of the brutal war that has seen tens of thousands killed and wounded on both sides of the conflict, along with devastation for Ukrainian civilians. As Zelenskyy visits, U.S. lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the Pentagon prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country.
Musk Likens Twitter to a Plane Crash to Justify ‘Crazy’ Cuts
Elon Musk did not mince his words when describing Twitter’s money troubles. Speaking on a Twitter Space hosted Tuesday night, Musk claimed that the company—which he bought for $44 billion in October—was heading for a negative cash flow (where a company spends more than it makes) of around $3 billion. “That is why I spent the last five weeks cutting costs like crazy,” Musk said. “This company is like, basically, you are in a plane that is headed toward the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work.” Since taking over, Musk has taken a buzzsaw to Twitter’s payroll, laying off over half the company’s workforce, and spooked advertisers by creating concerns around content moderation on the platform. “I now think that Twitter will, in fact, be okay next year,” Musk said on the Space. Musk separately said on Tuesday that he will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job.”Read it at Bloomberg
Aurora High graduate interns at C-SPAN
Aurora High 2020 graduate Emily Hanna recently completed an internship as a photojournalist with the multimedia/creative services team of C-SPAN in Washington, D.C. Hanna said a key lesson from her internship was “don’t be afraid to reach out, and then keep reaching out.” ...
KHQ Right Now
Stranded Elizabeth Hurley brands British Airways ‘dodgy’
Elizabeth Hurley has branded British Airways “dodgy” after she was left stranded in Antigua without food, water or a hotel. The actress, 57, hit out at the airline on Twitter when she was among customers left stuck after planes across America and the Caribbean bound for Britain were grounded before take-off on Monday night.
CNN honors Edison teen as a 2022 Young Wonder hero
EDISON - Thirteen-year-old Sri Nihal Tammana has a mission to help save the Earth. Not only does he want to raise awareness of the dangers to the Earth posed by thrown-away batteries, he also wants to create solutions for the future. ...
Dutchess to Doha: Tyler Adams' World Cup journey, growing stardom and his family's ride
Tyler Adams will take a moment to compose himself, understanding that his presentation before the camera is being keenly observed by an invested audience. His demeanor and tone will be noted as he fields a bevy of familiar questions. Terse one-word responses won’t suffice, though, no matter how much else is swirling in his expanding world. ...
Comments / 0