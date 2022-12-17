Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mom declines to voluntarily return to Mass. after New York arrest
The man arrested in New York for the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found in a shed, has declined to return to Massachusetts voluntarily, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Instead, Massachusetts officials will now have to obtain a governor’s warrant to get Victor Carter...
Mass. man found guilty for role in shipping 4K kilos of cocaine across US, including to Yonkers, NYC
A Massachusetts man was convicted of drug trafficking for his role in a scheme that involved the shipment of more than 1,700 pounds of cocaine to Yonkers and the Bronx, prosecutors said Tuesday.
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
GOTCHA! Port Authority Officers Nab Massachusetts Murder Suspect Boarding Bus In NYC
A pair of diligent Port Authority police officers at the midtown Manhattan bus terminal captured a man wanted for killing a woman in Massachusetts. Victor Carter, 39, had been the subject of a manhunt in the slaying of Amber Buckner, a 40-year-old mother of four in Stoughton, MA, last Tuesday, Dec. 13.
WCVB
Police seek identity of suspect wanted in popular Boston parking garage assault
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help to identify a person wanted in connection to what they say was an indecent assault in the city's Back Bay neighborhood. Police responded to a call for an assault in progress inside the parking garage located at 100 Clarendon...
MassLive.com
Eduardo Mendez, rape suspect in 1994 cold case, held without bail, Bristol DA says
A former fugitive who was arrested in November in connection to the “violent rape” of an Attleboro woman in 1994 is now being held without bail, officials say. Eduardo Mendez, 48, was arrested in New York City on an arrest warrant issued by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
Boston Man Charged With Attacking Tenants Over 'Messy' Rooms: DA's Office
A man who apparently assaulted three teenagers and one woman over the condition of their home has been charged with assault and battery and is being held in lieu of $500 bail, authorities said.Desmond Fortes, 37, was intoxicated and being held down by a woman and a teenage boy when police found him…
Woman indicted on manslaughter charges months after crash that claimed life of Randolph officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — A woman was indicted last week on charges she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she allegedly caused a crash that claimed the life of an off-duty Randolph police officer earlier this year. A Plymouth County grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wanted in murder of Amber Buckner arrested in New York
Stoughton Chief of Police Donna McNamara and Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announce that a Massachusetts man with recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner in Stoughton. Buckner was pronounced deceased on-scene...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of using chainsaw at police department, dangling children from window pleads not guilty
A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty after police say he used a chainsaw at a police department and dangling two young children from a window. Brien J. Buckley, 35, was arraigned at Quincy District Court and entered a plea of not guilty according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York
The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
Roxbury man charged with attacking woman, 3 teens during domestic violence incident, DA says
BOSTON — A Roxbury man is facing multiple assault charges related to a domestic violence incident on Friday during which he allegedly assaulted a woman and three teenagers, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday. Desmond Fortes, 37, was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member...
‘Bling’ Bishop From Bergen Seized By FBI, Charged With Swindling Retiree Out Of $90,000
A flashy Brooklyn bishop who lives in Bergen County – and was infamously robbed at gunpoint during a live-streamed church service earlier this year – swindled one of his parishioners out of $90,000 in retirement money that he used for himself, federal authorities charged. Lamor Whitehead, a 44-year-old...
NYPD vehicle crashes in Brooklyn amid search for suspects
Police were looking for a suspect who stole an ATM from a business on Halsey Street.
liveboston617.org
Boston Man Arraigned on Second Degree Murder Charges from August Shooting
On December 15th, 2022, a local Boston man was arraigned at the Suffolk County Superior Court on charges of shooting and killing 28-year-old Dion Ruiz on August 13th, 2022 in the South End. District Attorney Kevin Hayden has been handling the case. Alexander Nunez, 24, stands accused of second-degree murder....
WCVB
On camera: Dartmouth police use drone to locate missing 2-year-old in Freetown
FREETOWN, Mass. — Police from Dartmouth, Massachusetts, were able to locate a missing 2-year-old last week using a drone. At about 10 p.m. on Friday, members of the Dartmouth Police Department Drone Unit were called to Freetown to help locate a missing 2-year-old. Within 15 minutes, Officer Justin Medeiros...
WCVB
Wellesley, Massachusetts, residents warned of mail theft-related check fraud
Police in at least one Massachusetts town are warning residents about mail theft-related check fraud reports. Wellesley police said it appears the mail thieves have obtained keys to the blue USPS mailboxes. Checks that are stolen from the mail are altered, rewritten and deposited into various bank accounts, police said.
RI man gets 1 year for role in $600K Home Depot fraud
A Providence man who participated in a scheme to defraud Home Depot of $600,000 in supplies was sentenced Thursday to one year and one day in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.
WCVB
Boston police search for man who attacked 3 women near Back Bay Station
BOSTON — Boston police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station. Police said the three separate assault and battery incidents happened between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at 130 Dartmouth St., 145 Dartmouth St., and the intersection of Dartmouth and Appleton streets.
Comments / 2