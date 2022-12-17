ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

Massachusetts man wanted in murder of Amber Buckner arrested in New York

Stoughton Chief of Police Donna McNamara and Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announce that a Massachusetts man with recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner in Stoughton. Buckner was pronounced deceased on-scene...
STOUGHTON, MA
Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York

The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston Man Arraigned on Second Degree Murder Charges from August Shooting

On December 15th, 2022, a local Boston man was arraigned at the Suffolk County Superior Court on charges of shooting and killing 28-year-old Dion Ruiz on August 13th, 2022 in the South End. District Attorney Kevin Hayden has been handling the case. Alexander Nunez, 24, stands accused of second-degree murder....
BOSTON, MA
Wellesley, Massachusetts, residents warned of mail theft-related check fraud

Police in at least one Massachusetts town are warning residents about mail theft-related check fraud reports. Wellesley police said it appears the mail thieves have obtained keys to the blue USPS mailboxes. Checks that are stolen from the mail are altered, rewritten and deposited into various bank accounts, police said.
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston police search for man who attacked 3 women near Back Bay Station

BOSTON — Boston police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station. Police said the three separate assault and battery incidents happened between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at 130 Dartmouth St., 145 Dartmouth St., and the intersection of Dartmouth and Appleton streets.
BOSTON, MA

