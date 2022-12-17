Read full article on original website
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 12/20/2022
The Denver Nuggets host the Memphis Grizzlies for a Western Conference matchup on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Nuggets prediction and pick. The Grizzlies own the top record in the West at (19-10) as they have just lost two games at home all...
ClutchPoints
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations
Things aren’t looking so good for DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, especially as of late. Not only did they reportedly have a “blow up” at halftime against the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago, there has also been rumored disconnect between their two stars, DeRozan and Zach LaVine. While the Bulls should be in better […] The post DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Jalen Brunson’s immediate reaction to Knicks winning 8th straight after dispatching Warriors
At the start of December, the New York Knicks, despite the addition of Jalen Brunson, appeared destined to muster yet another mediocre season. However, things could change quickly in the span of two weeks. After destroying the Golden State Warriors, 133-93, on Tuesday night, the Knicks have now extended their winning streak to eight, climbing the ladder in a cutthroat Eastern Conference with an 18-13 record.
ClutchPoints
‘It was the whole team’: Monty Williams reveals blunt reason behind exchange with Deandre Ayton in loss to Wizards
Just when it looked like the Phoenix Suns were on cruise control again after winning three games in a row, a stretch that came after a crippling five-game losing streak, they suffered an especially frustrating 113-110 loss at home Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards. Washington entered the game having lost all its previous 10 games and played without Kristaps Porzingis and yet managed to steal a win in the desert.
ClutchPoints
Mike Woodson drops troubling Trayce Jackson-Davis update after win vs Elon
The Indiana Hoosiers were missing star big man Trayce Jackson-Davis in their Tuesday game against the Elon Phoenix, but they did not really need him to demolish their opponent in a 96-72 home win. However, Indiana basketball might still be without Jackson-Davis in the Hoosiers’ next game on Friday against the Kennesaw State Owls, still […] The post Mike Woodson drops troubling Trayce Jackson-Davis update after win vs Elon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on falling out of Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks rotation
The New York Knicks are on an absolute tear. It’s come with Derrick Rose finding himself as the odd man out of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. Rose has played just once in the eight-game winning streak that the Knicks are on, coming off the bench for three minutes of garbage time in their 23-point clobbering of the Chicago Bulls. His spot in the rotation was ceded to second-year guard Miles McBride, who’s been a positive force off the bench for New York.
ClutchPoints
10 NBA Players Who Forced the League to Make Rule Changes
The NBA has been around for over seven decades. However as time passed by, the game also evolved. While some players have become dominant, their dominance didn’t contribute well to the growth of the game. Thus, this forced league officials to make rule changes in order to keep the game interesting. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NBA players who forced the league to make rule changes.
ClutchPoints
Ja Morant’s wasted effort still leaves Nuggets rookie with brutal realization
The Denver Nuggets had every reason to feel good Tuesday night. Not only did they beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home, 105-91, but they also are now the No. 1 team in the Western Conference. Those will make Nuggets rookie Christian Braun feel much better after Morant scored plenty of points on him.
ClutchPoints
Spurs way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2022-23 season is the start of a new era for the San Antonio Spurs. After missing the playoffs for three consecutive years, the Spurs fully embraced the rebuilding mode by trading All-Star guard Dejounte Murray in exchange for most first-round picks. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline approaching in under two months, expect San […] The post Spurs way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Heat star Jimmy Butler gets sick injury report update vs. Bulls
Jimmy Butler could be out of action again on Tuesday when the Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls. This will potentially be Butler’s second missed contest in the last four games, and the 12th time he’s sitting out for his team this season. This time around, Butler is dealing with some sort of stomach […] The post Heat star Jimmy Butler gets sick injury report update vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
LaMelo Ball’s autographed NBA cards are quickly becoming a disaster
There was a time when LaMelo Ball’s rookie stock was the toast of the NBA card community. Back then, they hype was over the moon with even base cards fetching insane prices. Now, with the market correcting itself after years of trending up, Ball’s NBA cards have fairly gone unnoticed during the past few months. […] The post LaMelo Ball’s autographed NBA cards are quickly becoming a disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Wizards star Bradley Beal’s immediate reaction to snapping 10-game losing skid in win vs. Suns
The Washington Wizards entered their Tuesday night clash against the Phoenix Suns losers of ten straight. There appeared to be no end in sight for the Wizards’ skid, despite the return of Bradley Beal in recent days. While Devin Booker missed the game with a groin injury, the Wizards also missed the services of Kristaps Porzingis. Thus, the Suns remained likelier to win, entering the night as 7.5-point favorites.
ClutchPoints
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic receives hilarious Tim Duncan praise from Shaq
Nikola Jokic is doing things no big man in the history of the league, aside from perhaps Wilt Chamberlain, could even think about pulling off. Jokic is an MVP in every sense of the word, able to make his teammates better with his sheer presence on the floor without sacrificing the ability to take over games when needed.
ClutchPoints
Shams drops truth bomb on Pelicans star Brandon Ingram injury, potential ‘clash’ with Zion Williamson
At this point, it remains unclear when Brandon Ingram will be able to return to the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 25-year-old recently suffered a setback on his road to recovery from a sprain on his big left toe which further delayed his return to action. Right now, the Pels have yet to […] The post Shams drops truth bomb on Pelicans star Brandon Ingram injury, potential ‘clash’ with Zion Williamson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Is Devin Booker playing vs. Wizards?
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has missed three of the last five games due to injury. First, Booker’s hamstring was giving him trouble, but more recently, it’s been his groin, as he sat Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to groin soreness. So when the Suns take their home court to play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, Suns fans will want to know: Is Devin Booker playing tonight vs. the Wizards?
ClutchPoints
Nikola Vucevic downplays rumors of tension in Bulls locker room after much-needed win vs. Heat
It hasn’t been the easiest 2022-23 season for the Chicago Bulls, and their frustrations seem to be spilling throughout the locker room. Earlier reports indicated that the Bulls locker room got into a dustup in the middle of their 150-126 blowout loss vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago. Nonetheless, Nikola Vucevic asserted that these kinds of conflicts are commonplace especially in a results-driven business like the NBA.
ClutchPoints
Zach LaVine’s serious reaction to Bulls ‘blow up’ amid slump
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine doesn’t want to make the reported tension between him and his teammates to get blown out of proportion. After all, as he said earlier, it’s normal for teams to go through several ups and downs. Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s 113-103 win over the Miami Heat, LaVine opened up about […] The post Zach LaVine’s serious reaction to Bulls ‘blow up’ amid slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls
Kyle Lowry was not available to play on Monday against the Chicago Bulls due to a left knee injury. However, it did not prevent the Miami Heat veteran from paying homage to the great Lionel Messi following the Argentina icon’s World Cup conquest on Sunday. Lowry came into the game repping Messi’s Argentina jersey. It […] The post WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Knicks’ 38-point demolition job of Stephen Curry-less Warriors has NY setting a league-wide record
The Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors stood no chance against the red-hot New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It was a comfortable win for the Knicks who just kept on building on their lead before delivering a brutal knockout punch in the fourth period, outscoring the Dubs 32-13 in the final frame. The final score saw New York coming out on top in a totally lopsided contest, 132-94.
