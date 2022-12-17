Read full article on original website
Mother, 2-year-old child hurt in Muskegon hit-and-run
Police in Muskegon say a mother and a 2-year-old were hit while walking on the shoulder of a road Tuesday morning.
Woman, toddler in hospital after hit-and-run in Muskegon
A woman and a 2-year-old were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle while walking on the side of a road in Muskegon Tuesday morning, police said.
Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A stolen car filled with stolen catalytic converters was recovered in the parking lot of an auto parts store in Springfield Monday, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Shop with a Cop: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. Deputies...
Zeeland teen airlifted after crashing into Beechwood Grill
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Zeeland suffered critical injuries after a crash Monday night in Holland Township. Deputies say the teen was driving westbound on Douglas Avenue just east of Aniline Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The driver crossed all lanes of traffic to the south and...
Holland Police Log December 19-20, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Teen Hurt in North Side Crash Into Building
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 20, 2022) – A 19-year-old Zeeland man was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash into a building on Holland’s North Side late on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Douglas Avenue...
1 dead, 4 injured in house fire in Bangor
BANGOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person is dead and another four were taken to the hospital for injuries following a house fire in Bangor on Tuesday, December 12. According to South Haven Area Emergency Services, the fire started around 8:25 a.m. at the home on 3rd Street. Authorities...
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
Woman found dead after Ottawa County mobile home fire identified
A 28-year-old mother who died in a mobile home fire in Ottawa County that also claimed the life of a child has been identified.
Crash kills man trying to pass driver in Comstock Township, deputies say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man died Sunday after he lost control of his car and hit a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at East ML Avenue near 35th Street in Comstock Township around 5:30 Sunday night and found the man stuck inside an SUV, the sheriff's office said.
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Portage mother of 8
Monday, investigators revealed a person of interest in the disappearance of Heather Kelley is in custody on an unrelated charge.
Fire department vehicle stolen while on call in Marne
A fire department vehicle was stolen Saturday morning in Marne and driven to Grand Rapids.
Man dies in Kalamazoo County crash after losing control of vehicle while passing
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 61-year-old man was killed Sunday, Dec. 18, in a crash near Galesburg. The man lost control of his vehicle while passing and it crashed into a tree, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash happened...
W. MI man arrested for trying to cash fraudulent check
A Comstock Park man was arrested in Haring Township this week after attempting to cash a fraudulent check.
17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
Bystander electrocuted following crash in Montcalm Twp.
A bystander to a Saturday crash in Montcalm Township is in the hospital after he was electrocuted by downed power lines.
"I escaped:" Survivor speaks during sentencing of Grand Rapids man in 2002 kidnapping cold case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to nearly a dozen years behind bars after an abduction cold case in the City of Wyoming occurred more than 20 years ago. Richard Adams, 46, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to the Kidnapping and...
Grand Rapids Police Department names new Deputy Chief
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced a change in leadership beginning in the new year. Deputy Chief Scott Rifenberg is set to retire on Jan. 9 after 27 years of service with the department. Deputy Chief Rifenberg joined GRPD in 1996 and has worked as...
72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member killed in shooting
The Muskegon Heights city manager confirmed to FOX 17 that Julius Mohammed, a Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member, was killed at a home on Baker Street near Summit.
