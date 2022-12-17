ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log December 19-20, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Teen Hurt in North Side Crash Into Building

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 20, 2022) – A 19-year-old Zeeland man was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash into a building on Holland’s North Side late on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Douglas Avenue...
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

1 dead, 4 injured in house fire in Bangor

BANGOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person is dead and another four were taken to the hospital for injuries following a house fire in Bangor on Tuesday, December 12. According to South Haven Area Emergency Services, the fire started around 8:25 a.m. at the home on 3rd Street. Authorities...
BANGOR, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy