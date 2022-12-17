LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 4:30 p.m. 79-year-old Wayne Segenhagen of Wetmore was driving on I335 and made an evasive maneuver to avoid crashing into a slow moving car in front of him. He swerved into the left lane then overcorrected and his car rolled several times in the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WETMORE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO