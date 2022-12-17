Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
RCPD details icy crashes along Marlatt Ave.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have detailed two crashes that closed an icy stretch of Marlatt Ave. for about two hours. The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Marlatt Ave. with reports of a collision.
WIBW
One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Crash with injuries on Mechanic Street
First responders handled a collision with injuries in the downtown Emporia area Monday afternoon. Police report indicate crews were called to Second Avenue and Mechanic Street around 4:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved, with a woman and two juveniles reporting minor injuries. Police have not released any...
Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
WIBW
Man accused of fatal Emporia hit and run comes forward
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of hitting and killing a man in Emporia and putting him in his vehicle has come forward and is cooperating with officials in the investigation and the victim has been identified. The Emporia Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 19, that it has...
WIBW
One taken to hospital after downtown Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near downtown Topeka. Topeka Police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in the 200 block of SW Fillmore. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. TPD said the investigation...
KVOE
WEATHER: Emporia, Lyon County announce warming shelter locations, Sheriff’s Office mentions policies for stuck vehicles
With brutal winter conditions expected Thursday and Friday, the city of Emporia and Lyon County have announced several warming center locations. The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Law Enforcement lobbies will be two of the locations. Pets will be welcome if the owner can control them. First Congregational Church,...
KWCH.com
1 dead in Lyon Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said one person from Wetmore, KS is dead after a crash in Lyon Co. Saturday afternoon. KHP said just after 4 p.m., 79-year-old Wayne Segenhagen and 76-year-old Anna Segenhagen were driving a 2004 Ford Explorer on I-335 in Lyon Co. KHP said they made an evasive maneuver to the left to avoid a slow moving vehicle in the right lane. KHP said they overcorrected, lost control and flipped several times into the ditch.
Car crash shuts down major roadway near Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash northeast of Manhattan has been reported by law enforcement. As of 7:15 p.m., the crash area has been cleared by emergency workers. The Riley County Police Department said that emergency crews are responding to a car crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Madison Road in Riley […]
KAKE TV
1 dead and 1 in the hospital after a rollover crash Friday
LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 4:30 p.m. 79-year-old Wayne Segenhagen of Wetmore was driving on I335 and made an evasive maneuver to avoid crashing into a slow moving car in front of him. He swerved into the left lane then overcorrected and his car rolled several times in the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
WIBW
Riley Co. officials to join statewide Taking Down DUI campaign
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Riley County will join the statewide Taking Down DUI enforcement campaign. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 16, it will begin a traffic enforcement campaign to last through Monday, Jan. 2. It said the statewide Taking Down DUI campaign will bring together local and state agencies across Kansas.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus certain offices that perform essential functions. As the county has been placed under a Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon Friday, and a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday to Thursday night, Aaron Mays, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners chair, has declared that all county government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, except for offices fulfilling essential functions.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: One dead after rollover wreck on KTA
A 79-year-old man from Wetmore was killed Friday after he lost control of his vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Wayne Segenhagen was traveling soundbouth on the KTA in a 2004 Foord Explorer around 4:20 p.m. when he made an "evasive maneuver to the left" to avoid a slower moving vehicle in the right lane. Segenhagen overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle, which overturned several times before coming to rest in the right ditch at mile marker 130.9.
WIBW
Lawrence Police release photos of armed robbery suspect
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have released photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook to release photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun and ask for residents’ help to identify him.
WIBW
Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week. Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.
WIBW
Two workers sent to hospital after incident at Keystone Pipeline oil recovery site
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two workers were sent to a local hospital after an incident at the Keystone Pipeline oil recovery site. TC Energy, the company which owns the Keystone Oil Pipeline, tells 13 NEWS on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that two workers at the site of the milepost 14 oil spill were sent to the hospital after incidents on the job.
KCTV 5
Second person charged in relation to shooting at KCI that injured officer
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person was charged in relation to a shooting that injured two officers at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning. Kevin Bloom, 40, was charged in Platte County with third-degree assault as well as resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
21-year-old seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash Tues. night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol. According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt […]
