Oh! THANK GOD she is Laotian!!! Don’t forget a FEMALE!!! This is groundbreaking!!! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! So many Laotians feeling vindicated!!! Why is someone’s race, culture or gender the reason for the story? It’s sick the way we allow this narrative. Talk about racism. These journalist or whatever you call them are the worst of all. They should be ashamed AND be held accountable.
Who cares, as long as qualified and not a judicial activist that legislates from the bench...race or ethnicity is immaterial.
No offense but I don't care if she's from Mars! So long as she is fair in her judgments.
Related
Temporary restraining order placed on new gun law, hours after federal judge cleared it
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
Gov. Kate Brown cleared Oregon’s death row. Courts will now decide if some convicted of heinous crimes get parole
US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border
Oregon In Top 10 Of The Country's Most Dishonest States
US government tries to dodge $140m payout to family of philanthropist decapitated by national park gate
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
Trump Just Gave Prosecutors Proof He Committed Two Crimes: Kirschner
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
The US made $4 billion selling oil this year on President Biden's unprecedented releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal
The Oregonian
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 15