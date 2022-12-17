Read full article on original website
Venice Indians' quest for a title comes up inches short.
It’s just different here. That’s been the hashtag, the motto, and the mantra of the Venice Indians, not just this season but in seasons past and today it certainly was a different feel, a different emotion coming out on the downside of things. Losing today to the Lakeland Dreadnaughts in the classic four S state championship 21-14.
Post-Hurricane Ian Caused Major Damage For Boat Docks
Mary Vesely is a resident of a house in Bradenton where dock completely collapse as the result of Hurricane Ian. "We evacuated during hurricane Ian and we came back to a unexpected surprise," Vesely said. Vesely says the damage is around 100,000 and home owners insurance will not cover any...
WATCH: Full ballroom performance by SNN's Marco La Manno to Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Some of you may remember I started ballroom dancing as a hobby five years ago. My partner, Sonia Ragan of Ballroom City, and I have took over this routine that started with my previous late instructor, Kristen Easterday, in late 2020/early 2021. I'd like to share our bolero performance at a recent showcase at The Ballroom of Sarasota to Amy Winehouse's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?"
Hanukkah celebrations continue on the Suncoast
SARASOTA - Sunday marked the beginning of Hanukkah celebrations for many across the country and the Suncoast is no exception. The eight-day Jewish festivities that commemorate the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem started this Sunday. “There’s eight days of Hanukkah but we actually have nine events this year...
Hundreds of kids gifted shoes this holiday season
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - More than 900 kids will be rocking a new pair of shoes this Christmas. The Bower Foundation in Manatee County raised enough money to make this happen over the weekend. On Saturday, kids lined up to pick up the shoes they wanted at the Walmart on...
Woman survives being shot by live-in boyfriend
Sarasota Sheriff’s Office confirms 75-yer-old Alan Otis Smith shot his girlfriend. After being wounded she fled and neighbors called 911. The female was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as deputies evacuated surrounding apartments, as they believed Smith was armed and still inside. Sarasota Sheriff's Office SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team spent several hours trying to contact him. Eventually SWAT forced entry and found Smith dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine his official cause of death.
CMHS students, staff deliver Christmas joy
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Dec. 19, 2022 - Cardinal Mooney High School students and staff are giving back to the community during this Christmas season. Cougars' students purchased needed items for nursing home residents, and held a toy drive to benefit children at Sarasota memorial hospital campuses. In fact, the students came back to school during their Christmas break today to pack cars and the Cardinal Mooney bus with all of the donated items so they could deliver them.
Update: Shooting suspect found dead inside apartment, girlfriend recovering at hospital
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A shooting investigation is still ongoing in the 6200 block of Sawyer Loop Road in Sarasota. According to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting at Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said that a...
Suncoast gas prices drop 14 cents since last week, 47 cents since last month
SUNCOAST (SNN TV) - Gas prices drop again on the Suncoast. The average price per gallon as of Sunday afternoon on the Suncoast is $3.02, 14 cents lower than last week according to AAA. Diesel dropped 15 cents from $4.84 to $4.69. Diesel remains noticeably higher than last year, but...
