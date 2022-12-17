Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Predicting the 2023 class and portal haul
Georgia football and the rest of the country will participate in the Early Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. The Dawgs are looking to close in on another strong recruiting class. This signing day is the first of two periods that high school football recruits can sign letters of intent to...
tourcounsel.com
North Georgia Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Dawsonville
If you go to Atlanta you cannot miss visiting the North Georgia Premium Outlets. They are famous for their good supply of luxury brand outlet stores including Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Gucci. But there are options for all budgets including several of the best clothing brands in the United States...
multihousingnews.com
Fogelman Properties Acquires Georgia Apartment Community
The buyer is planning a number of upgrades to the 11-building asset. Fogelman Properties has completed its purchase of The Columns at Timothy Woods, a, 204-unit garden-style apartment community located at 2035 Timothy Rd. in Athens, Ga. The firm acquired the property from its previous owner, listed by CommercialEdge as ECI Group. The previous owner acquired the community in 2019 for $26.3 million, the same data shows. The buyer will assume managerial duties for the property.
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
Red and Black
Downtown Athens art installation draws community criticism
In downtown Athens, Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” has brought on critique from residents. The 14-piece artwork includes blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street. The project was unveiled on Dec. 8 as a part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which has been underway since 2014.
dawgnation.com
Smoke Bouie shows why Kirby Smart is always recruiting for Georgia football
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Smoke Bouie shows why Kirby Smart is always recruiting for Georgia football. If you want to know...
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
Injured Bald Eagle Rescued Near Georgia Boat Ramp
A bald eagle found injured in Lincoln County, Georgia late last week is now recuperating nicely. The bird was rescued by an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Reports of a broken-down bird near a public boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake began to surface on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, a rescuer was able to safely capture the eagle and move it to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation and care. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the original story, as well as a photograph of the lucky eagle and the rescuer.
Henry County Daily Herald
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
Athens parade video streams on County website and airs on ACTV
Video from the December 1 Downtown Parade of Lights is now posted to the Athens-Clarke County government website. It is also airing through the end of the year on ACTV Cable Channel 180. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. A video of the 2022 Downtown Parade of Lights is broadcasting...
Former DeKalb school workers concerned bad smells linked to their cancers, brain tumors
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News “Gets Real” about neighbors who say people are getting sick in their predominately African American community in South DeKalb County. Many of those diagnosed with environmental cancers worked at Narvie J. Harris Elementary School along Flakes Mill Road near...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyshun White, 4-star safety, announces top 13
Class of 2024 four-star safety Tyshun White out of Buford (Buford, GA), released his top 13 schools this week. The list was largely composed of SEC schools with a complete lineup that included, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Texas, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City Center
Get ready for a new taqueria in Cumming.Photo byCity of Cumming. (Forsyth County, GA) The international flavor of Cumming’s new City Center is getting a boost. City officials announced on Friday, December 16 that Roswell’s popular taqueria, sports bar, and live music venue Rock ‘N’ Taco is adding a second location at the Cumming City Center.
accesswdun.com
Thompson named Mayor Pro Tem of Lawrenceville for 2023
The Lawrenceville City Council has named Austin Thompson as the city's Mayor Pro Tem for the upcoming calendar year. Thompson will be responsible for filling the role of mayor in cases where the current mayor, David Still, is absent. He would also become temporary mayor if the office becomes vacant until a special or general election is held.
Athens-Clarke firefighters battled fire at local lumber business
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters from the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department said they battled another fire at Hogan Lumber. Officials said the fire was at 325 Tallassee Road and they are asking people to avoid the area for the time being. Fire officials said they will provide an update...
Candidate qualifying continues as BOE member resigns to run for Commission
Today is the second day of candidate qualifying, with political hopefuls getting the opportunity to run in a special election to fill the District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission. It is a post that opened with the September resignation of former Commissioner Mariah Parker, who left Athens for Atlanta. The special election is set for March 21. The three-day candidate qualifying period ends at noon tomorrow. Clarke County School Board member Kirrena Gallagher says she will resign to run for the open Commission seat. The remaining Board members will choose her replacement on the Clarke County Board of Education.
Clarke Co BOE to consider name changes for elementary schools
The Clarke County School Board is looking to rename two elementary schools in Athens. Under a proposal from School Board president LaKeisha Gantt, Chase Street Elementary would become Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary, while Alps Road would be renamed in honor of Bettye Henderson. Gantt says they were the first two black teachers at those schools in the Clarke County School District. A Board vote on the new school names is expected in February.
Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church. According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football defensive lineman Bill Norton announces his transfer destination
To date, Norton is the only Georgia player to enter the transfer portal. He is no longer with the team and will not participate in the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State. Norton announced he would be entering the transfer portal on Dec. 7, days after the Bulldogs beat...
dawgnation.com
Kirk Herbstreit identifies Kirby Smart’s winning edge as Georgia football coach
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has several strengths as a head coach, but Kirk Herbstreit hit on the key one during a Saturday telecast. Georgia players are bought in and want to play for him. “I think the guy right now that’s the best at figuring out how to work...
