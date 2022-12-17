ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FanSided

Georgia football: Predicting the 2023 class and portal haul

Georgia football and the rest of the country will participate in the Early Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. The Dawgs are looking to close in on another strong recruiting class. This signing day is the first of two periods that high school football recruits can sign letters of intent to...
ATHENS, GA
tourcounsel.com

North Georgia Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Dawsonville

If you go to Atlanta you cannot miss visiting the North Georgia Premium Outlets. They are famous for their good supply of luxury brand outlet stores including Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Gucci. But there are options for all budgets including several of the best clothing brands in the United States...
DAWSONVILLE, GA
multihousingnews.com

Fogelman Properties Acquires Georgia Apartment Community

The buyer is planning a number of upgrades to the 11-building asset. Fogelman Properties has completed its purchase of The Columns at Timothy Woods, a, 204-unit garden-style apartment community located at 2035 Timothy Rd. in Athens, Ga. The firm acquired the property from its previous owner, listed by CommercialEdge as ECI Group. The previous owner acquired the community in 2019 for $26.3 million, the same data shows. The buyer will assume managerial duties for the property.
ATHENS, GA
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Downtown Athens art installation draws community criticism

In downtown Athens, Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” has brought on critique from residents. The 14-piece artwork includes blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street. The project was unveiled on Dec. 8 as a part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which has been underway since 2014.
ATHENS, GA
Outsider.com

Injured Bald Eagle Rescued Near Georgia Boat Ramp

A bald eagle found injured in Lincoln County, Georgia late last week is now recuperating nicely. The bird was rescued by an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Reports of a broken-down bird near a public boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake began to surface on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, a rescuer was able to safely capture the eagle and move it to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation and care. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the original story, as well as a photograph of the lucky eagle and the rescuer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia

The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens parade video streams on County website and airs on ACTV

Video from the December 1 Downtown Parade of Lights is now posted to the Athens-Clarke County government website. It is also airing through the end of the year on ACTV Cable Channel 180. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. A video of the 2022 Downtown Parade of Lights is broadcasting...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tyshun White, 4-star safety, announces top 13

Class of 2024 four-star safety Tyshun White out of Buford (Buford, GA), released his top 13 schools this week. The list was largely composed of SEC schools with a complete lineup that included, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Texas, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.
BUFORD, GA
John Thompson

Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City Center

Get ready for a new taqueria in Cumming.Photo byCity of Cumming. (Forsyth County, GA) The international flavor of Cumming’s new City Center is getting a boost. City officials announced on Friday, December 16 that Roswell’s popular taqueria, sports bar, and live music venue Rock ‘N’ Taco is adding a second location at the Cumming City Center.
CUMMING, GA
accesswdun.com

Thompson named Mayor Pro Tem of Lawrenceville for 2023

The Lawrenceville City Council has named Austin Thompson as the city's Mayor Pro Tem for the upcoming calendar year. Thompson will be responsible for filling the role of mayor in cases where the current mayor, David Still, is absent. He would also become temporary mayor if the office becomes vacant until a special or general election is held.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WGAU

Candidate qualifying continues as BOE member resigns to run for Commission

Today is the second day of candidate qualifying, with political hopefuls getting the opportunity to run in a special election to fill the District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission. It is a post that opened with the September resignation of former Commissioner Mariah Parker, who left Athens for Atlanta. The special election is set for March 21. The three-day candidate qualifying period ends at noon tomorrow. Clarke County School Board member Kirrena Gallagher says she will resign to run for the open Commission seat. The remaining Board members will choose her replacement on the Clarke County Board of Education.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Clarke Co BOE to consider name changes for elementary schools

The Clarke County School Board is looking to rename two elementary schools in Athens. Under a proposal from School Board president LaKeisha Gantt, Chase Street Elementary would become Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary, while Alps Road would be renamed in honor of Bettye Henderson. Gantt says they were the first two black teachers at those schools in the Clarke County School District. A Board vote on the new school names is expected in February.
ATHENS, GA

