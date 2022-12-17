Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
No bail for Minnesota man accused of prepping to fight cops
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bail has been denied for a Minnesota man authorities say was amassing an arsenal of guns to use against police before his arrest, and had idolized the person who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado last month. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright ruled Tuesday that no restrictions were sufficient to ensure that 20-year-old River William Smith would not pose a danger to public safety as he awaits trial on weapons charges. Smith did not speak or enter a plea during his detention hearing. Federal prosecutor Manda Sertich says law enforcement took Smith down before he could execute his plan.
wcn247.com
Arizona judge to consider Kari Lake's stolen election claims
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake has claimed for weeks that her loss in the race for Arizona governor was illegitimate. The former television anchor gets her long-sought opportunity to make her case to a judge this week during a two-day trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday. She’ll have a chance to inspect ballots, call witnesses and introduce evidence in a bid to prove she was the rightful winner of the race, which Democrat Katie Hobbs won by just over 17,000 votes. She faces extremely long odds. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said she must prove there was misconduct intended to deny her victory and affected enough Lake voters to alter the result.
Comments / 0