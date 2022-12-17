Dansby Swanson gets huge contract from NL team

Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after turning a double play against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dansby Swanson has a new home, and is getting a lot of money to make the move.

Swanson has agreed to a seven-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel added that Swanson’s deal is worth $177 million, setting the average annual value at just over $25 million.

Swanson had been consistently linked to the Cubs during free agency, with the team making it clear they were interested in free agent shortstops. Swanson was always viewed as the most likely target, even after the contracts handed out to Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa risked driving up his price further.

The news will come as a big blow to the Atlanta Braves, who now lose a core player for the second straight offseason. As painful as Freddie Freeman’s departure was, Swanson’s will hurt just as much as he is a Georgia native who seemed to want to stay with the organization. It sounds like the franchise made some of the same mistakes with Swanson as it did with Freeman, which could lead to some blowback from fans.

Swanson, who turns 29 in February, hit .277 with 25 home runs for Atlanta last season. He also won a Gold Glove and was named to his first All-Star team.