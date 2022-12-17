Read full article on original website
The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Bowl Games #1
Bowl season is officially underway, and the top two teams from the Mountain West were in action. Fresno State took on Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, and Boise State took on North Texas in the Frisco Bowl. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly moments from the opening weekend of bowl season.
mwcconnection.com
Mountaintop View 12-19-22. Bulldogs cruise, Broncos win a nail-biter, redshirts play, SDSU NIL, Lobo MBB.
It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend without football games, we have two bowl games coming up on Saturday. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.
Coach Mike Leach created a legacy with WSU football
The iconoclastic leader, who coached the Cougars from 2011 to 2019, was a colorful character still remembered by fans and journalists for his impact.
Bulldog Insider analysis: LA Bowl
Former Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion joins the Bulldog Insider to talk with Andrew Marden about the Bulldogs’ win in the LA Bowl on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
Bulldog Breakdown: 1 on 1 with the only other Fresno State quarterback to beat WSU
FULL INTERVIEW: Sports reporter Alec Nolan talks with the only other Fresno State quarterback to beat Washington State University, Mark Barsotti.
Bulldog Insider feature: Hayden Pulis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Growing up in Hanford, Hayden Pulis played on youth football teams called, “Bulldogs.” He dreamed of one day being a Fresno State Bulldog. “You grow up watching all these guys play, from Derek Carr and Davante Adams, who are just huge here in the valley,” said Pulis, a Hanford native and […]
gobulldogs.com
Bulldog Foundation achieves highest recorded philanthropy total
FRESNO, Calif. – The Bulldog Foundation continues to make a difference for Fresno State student-athletes with unprecedented support from its members. In 2022, there was an all-time high of $4.7 million donated towards scholarships from 3,072 members throughout the Central Valley and beyond. Included in this total was another all-time high of 125 Green V level donors.
allsportstucson.com
Sunnyside’s Sergio Vega wins 126-pound title in prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions
Sunnyside High School sophomore Sergio Vega capped a dominant 7-0 run through the 126-pound division of the regionally-prominent Reno Tournament of Champions with a championship victory Saturday night over Jacob Carson of Pleasant Grove (Utah) High School. Vega beat Carson by an 8-4 decision at the Reno Events Center in...
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Vehicle Collision in Southeast Fresno, CA
A collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022, left the motorcyclist dead. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues in southeast Fresno, CA, occurred around 6:30 p.m. according to the story from KFSN. The Fresno Police Department...
Motorcyclist crashes during chase with Fresno County deputies
A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a chase with deputies led to a crash in Central Fresno.
Driver runs over man lying down in northeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after police say a car ran him over while he was lying down in northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was hit around 8:00 a.m. near Blackstone Avenue and Auto Center Drive when the driver lost control, began to spin out, […]
KMPH.com
19-year-old drowns in family's swimming pool in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was found unconscious inside his family’s backyard pool. According to Fresno Police, a 19-year-old was discovered by his father who then called 911. Emergency responders rushed the man to the hospital where he later...
DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
KMPH.com
Random Acts of Kindness visits Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
GV Wire
Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall
Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
Man shoots ex-girlfriend's sister and himself on Highway 41, CHP says
New details in the tragedy on Highway 41: a man opens fire at a car with his ex-girlfriend inside, killing her sister before taking his own life.
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop After Discovering a Loaded Stolen Gun Within Reach of the Driver
December 18, 2022 - Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in Fresno on Saturday in the area of McKinley Avenue and Fruit Avenue for a vehicle code violation. As officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, an officer observed a firearm case unlocked and within reach of the driver.
beckerspayer.com
California health system could split with UnitedHealth, Anthem, Cigna
Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is facing Dec. 31 contract deadlines with several major payers, including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross, The Fresno Bee reported Dec. 19. UnitedHealthcare sent letters to members notifying them Community Health System could be dropped from the payer's network, the newspaper reported. Community Health...
goldrushcam.com
Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges
December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
