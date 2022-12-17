Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Final birthday parade held for 5-year-old Wisconsin girl battling brain tumor
PEWAUKEE, Wis. -- A special birthday celebration was held for a 5-year-old girl from Wisconsin, who is dealing with terminal cancer. Neighbors and friends in Pewaukee came together Friday to show their love for Delaney Krings. "It's amazing, and there's so many great people out there doing so much for...
4-year-old girl dies, caregivers in custody
Milwaukee police say they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl, and her caregivers are now in custody, police say.
CBS 58
NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
CBS 58
'All the love': Pewaukee community throws birthday parade for 5-year-old battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dozens of cars made their way down Lookout Drive on a chilly December night to wish one special little girl a very happy birthday. Delaney Krings turned 5-years-old on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. "This is the least we can do for her," Cindy Perich, a...
Tiny Hooves founder shares story of attack at Union Grove animal sanctuary
Tiny Hooves Sanctuary in Union Grove is a place for healing. So it's all the more traumatic for the animals there when their peace is broken.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
wuwm.com
It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee
When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; mother, 3 daughters left homeless
RACINE, Wis. - A mother and three daughters are homeless after fire destroyed their home on Randolph Street in Racine on Monday morning, Dec. 19. Racine firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Randolph near Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say nobody was home when the firefighters arrived. They saw heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and entering the attic space.
CBS 58
32 dogs, puppies welcomed to Wisconsin after being rescued from commercial breeding facilities
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thirty-two dogs and puppies arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society on Friday, Dec. 16, after they were rescued from large-scale commercial breeders throughout the south. WHS says volunteers drove to Missouri to transport the dogs. This was made possible by the National Mill Dog...
wgtd.org
Fundraiser Launched for Worker Injured in Attack at Animal Shelter
(WGTD)---A fundraiser has been launched for one of two workers who were attacked Friday at an animal shelter near Union Grove. The worker is the lead volunteer at Tiny Hooves Sanctuary and is identified on a gofundme page by his first name, Taylor. According to a post on the Tiny...
CBS 58
To the rescue: Firefighters rescue dogs from plane crash
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A plane carrying over 50 dogs crash-landed on a golf course, and a few firefighters met their future pets that very day. It was a snowy day in November when a planned transport of dogs from Louisiana turned into a plane crash. All three people and 53 dogs on the plane survived with only minimal injuries. First responders quickly wrangled the animals that were now roaming Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for donations, fosters and adopters after taking in 32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale, commercial breeders in the southern U.S. The dogs were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue organization. Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove to Missouri...
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
13-year-old girl shot and injured in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old girl was injured in a shooting near 64th and Villard on Sunday, police say. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
School bus crash near 52nd and Chambers
No word on injuries from a crash involving a school bus and an SUV that happened outside an Ascension Hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toy giveaway at Milwaukee homeless shelter
MILWAUKEE - The holidays got a lot brighter Saturday, Dec. 17 for a few hundred Milwaukee kids. MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary near 24th and Center hosted a toy giveaway. The goal was to help give some holiday cheer to kids of all ages. "We are anticipating giving over 240 families,...
CBS 58
MPD investigating homicide of 4-year-old child near 41st and Orchard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide of a 4-year-old child. Officials believe the child died from abuse. Police say it happened at a residence near South 41st and Orchard Streets. According to police, around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 4-year-old girl was brought to a...
WISN
WISN 12 News is taking a look back at Kent Wainscott's career as he heads toward retirement
MILWAUKEE — Kent Wainscott is retiring after 34 years of reporting for WISN 12 News. He came to Milwaukee in 1988 after working at stations in Terre Haute, Indiana and Dayton, Ohio. This week we will be showing highlights and memorable moments from throughout Kent's career.
Waukesha couple build ultimate Christmas village
A Waukesha couple's Christmas village puts all other displays to rest. In reality, it's more of a Christmas city.
wisconsinrightnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Drunk Driver Accused of Killing Racine Nurse, 20, Is Not A US Citizen, Has Immigration Hold
Ernest Regalado Rodriguez, the accused drunk driver charged in the crash that killed 20-year-old nurse Johanna Pascoe in Caledonia, Wisconsin, has an immigration hold in the Racine County Jail, according to records obtained by Wisconsin Right Now. Regalado Rodriguez, 21, of Racine, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of...
Comments / 0