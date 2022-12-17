Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Deliverance Is the Anime's Most Epic Fan-Film Yet: Watch
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and over the years, the franchise has put out plenty of content. From TV series to video games and films, Goku and Vegeta have covered just about every kind of medium. Of course, this includes fan films as Dragon Ball has millions of followers at this point. And now, the team behind Frame One just gave the IP its best film to date.
ComicBook
Pokemon: Will a Time Skip Arrive in The Anime's Future?
Pokemon is preparing to say goodbye to both Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, and while the new trainers have been confirmed in Liko and Roy, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the anime's future. While Ash still has a handful of episodes before he ends his rein as the star of the series, the anime adaptation might be aiming to do what it hasn't done before in instituting a time skip. While nothing has been confirmed, this might be the best route for the series to take.
ComicBook
Kang the Conqueror's Final Battle Will Change Marvel Forever
Kang the Conqueror's final battle is poised to change Marvel Comics forever. Timeless has promised some massive revelations for the future of the company. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' villain is taking an outsized importance in the comics just in time for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania early next year.) Timeless #1's preview shows Kang discovering that a variant of his is responsible for the destruction of a knowledge center called the University of Phearthon. This time, Kang needs the "Missing Moment," which is the one second of history that eludes even him. Can the villain claim the "greatest prize in all of history?" Check out some of it for yourself down below.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Addresses the Anime's Ichigo x Rukia Ship
Bleach has been around for decades now, and at this point, we know how most of its romances play out. Creator Tite Kubo finished the series long ago, and the manga made sure to confirm couples in its epilogue. It was there fans learned who Ichigo Kurosaki fell in love with, and of course, the decision prompted debate within the fandom. And now, Kubo is finally commenting on the whole ordeal.
ComicBook
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger
Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.
ComicBook
Dr. Strange Resurrects Major Marvel Hero
Following the death of Stephen Strange in the Marvel Comics Universe, a new sorcerer supreme has had to pick up the slack where the good doctor left off. While in the past, Brother Voodoo and even Loki have held the title for a brief time, with even Doctor Doom trying to get his hands on the Eye of Agamotto, the universe found a worthy successor in Clea, who is now the supreme wizard of the Marvel Universe. In a strange series of events, the latest comic book series, "Strange", has brought back a surprising, deceased Marvel Hero.
ComicBook
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
ComicBook
Saudi Arabia Breaks Record With Life-Size Mecha Statue
Japan has been well-known for honoring the mech franchise, Mobile Suit: Gundam, over the years, with the country erecting life-sized statues from the anime's history. Imagine the surprise when not only did Japan not hold the record for the largest mech statue ever created, but said giant robot didn't hail from the Gundam franchise. Saudi Arabia has erected a new anime statue that stands over one hundred and ten feet tall, breaking the record for tallest mech, with Japan's largest Gundam almost half that size as the RX-93 Nu Gundam stands at a little over sixty-five feet.
ComicBook
New Rumor Crushes the Dreams of PS1 Fans
A new rumor claims a previous rumor is inaccurate, and in the process crushed the hopes and dreams of PS1 fans around the world. With video game development more expensive and every CEO obsessed with cross-media synergy, less and less new IP is being created, which means more pre-existing IP is being mined, especially nostalgic IP because nostalgia is synonymous with money. Some of the strongest nostalgia among video game consumers is PS1 nostalgia. Some of the most iconic game series got their start on the PS1, like Spyro the Dragon.
ComicBook
Ellen DeGeneres Posts Tearful Tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Last week brought the tragic news that DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss had passed away, dying by suicide at the age of 40. Tributes and messages flooded in after his death was confirmed, but one that many have been anticipating has been released with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres posting a video message paying tribute to "tWitch" and encouraging others to check in on their friends and family. Though best known to some fore appearing on the American version of of So You Think You Can Dance, "tWitch" appeared on televisions across the country every day from 2014 to 2022 as the house DJ, executive producer, and co-host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
ComicBook
Marvel's Best Catchphrase Is Now a Comic
Over decades upon decades of issues, the world of Marvel Comics has introduced some pretty memorable characters — as well as memorable lines of dialogue from them. One of the most beloved among them might be "It's Clobberin' Time", the catchphrase frequently utilized by Ben Grimm / The Thing. Early next year, that catchphrase will be canonized in a whole new way with Clobberin' Time, a new miniseries starring Ben. Written and illustrated by Steve Skroce, the series will partner him up with various other characters from Marvel's canon, similarly to his role in the previous Marvel Two-in-One series.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Recruits Nickelback to Sing Fan-Favorite Spirited Song
The holidays are officially upon us, and there's absolutely no shortage of festive movies and television shows to get fans into the spirit. One of the most recent entries into that field is Spirited, a musical comedy that debuted on Apple TV+ earlier this fall, and provides an updated take on the mythos of A Christmas Carol. Along the way, Spirited offers quite a few original songs — and it looks like one is getting remixed in a major way. Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the film, recently debuted a new official version of the song "Unredeemable." The caveat is that it is performed by one of the most polarizing — and in the eyes of some, maybe "unredeemable" bands in recent years — Nickelback.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: What We Know About Teen Goten and Trunks So Far
Dragon Ball Super's newest arc follows the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc but takes place nine months prior to the events that kicked off this year's Shonen film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Much like the movie focused on Gohan and Piccolo, this latest storyline will once again swipe the spotlight from Goku and Vegeta, focusing on their sons Goten and Trunks as they navigate high school, relationships, and the nefarious earlier androids of Dr. Hedo. To help prepare for the rest of this arc, here's what we know about these powerful teens.
ComicBook
The Sentry: Who Is Marvel's Superman-Like Character and Where Did He Come From
Marvel Studios is preparing to introduce fans to a plethora of new characters for the first time in Phase Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already know that the Fantastic Four and Wolverine will be appearing in Phase Five, and we'll also be introduced to iconic Marvel team the Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme including The Sentry, who is also rumored to have his own project in some form of development. The Sentry has all of the powers of Superman and then some. But if you really want to know who the character is, then we got your back.
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Announces New Hiatus, Creator Health Issues
Hunter x Hunter fans waited years for Yoshihiro Togashi's manga to return, with the mangaka dealing with health problems that stopped him from continuing the journey of Gon and his fellow hunters. Unfortunately, it would seem that Weekly Shonen Jump has shared the bad news that the series is once again staring down the barrel of another hiatus. With the Succession Contest Arc continuing to follow a unique way in the world of royalty, here's what we know about the upcoming break for the series.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Wants Us to Know Deku Can Pull Off Bakugo's Suit
When it comes to My Hero Academia, there is no one more obsessed with pros than Izuku Midoriya. The star has made a name for himself by being a fanboy, after all. His love of heroes has made him one of the best there is. We're also sure his fanboy reputation has made him privy to cosplay skills we can only dream of, and that is why My Hero Academia wants everyone to know Deku can pull off his rival's classic costume.
ComicBook
Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Celebrates Holidays With New Season 2 Video
Amazon Prime premiered their Jack Reacher series, Reacher, last year and it was an absolute hit for fans and the streaming service alike. Alan Ritchson stars as the titular character taking over from Tom Cruise in the film franchise. The series recently began filming season two of the series and have been posting some cool behind-the-scenes looks. Now, they have posted a video of Ritchson wishing their fans a happy holiday. You can check out the video from the set of Reacher below!
Comments / 0