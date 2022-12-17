Read full article on original website
ComicBook
When Does the Next Episode of Yellowstone Air?
The fifth season of Yellowstone is well underway with the continued saga of the Dutton family getting more complex and more dangerous than ever. This week's episode, "The Dream is Not Me", saw some big revelations about the Dutton family as well as what might be their biggest threat to the. Yellowstone yet, but when it comes to what's sure to be an explosive midseason finale, fans of the Taylor Sheridan series may find themselves wondering how they got on the naughty list this Christmas. Yellowstone's midseason finale — the upcoming eighth episode of the season — does not air next week on Christmas Day.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Reveals One Last 2022 Release
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, combined with the fact the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, most thought Marvel Studios' offerings for the year were over. In typical fashion, Marvel still has a surprise release before the calendar turns to 2023. According to a new listing from Disney+ Hotstar, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled will be added to the platform on December 28th.
ComicBook
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Sees Jamie Make a Major Move Against John Dutton
Season 5 of Yellowstone has been an interesting one thus far for Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). The adopted Dutton son has found himself sleeping with the enemy — literally — as he embarks on a relationship with Sarah Atwood (Dawn Oliveri), a lawyer for Market Equities who is suing to get the state to uphold the original least agreement for the airport. While that alone is a questionable situation, things got even more complicated last week when Sarah laid out her plans for Jamie. Sarah told Jamie that she wants to get him elected governor so she can push through the airport lease — and they need to find a way to expedite Jamie's rise to power. This week, that scheming took a turn, and it could be setting up John Dutton (Kevin Costner) for the biggest fight he's faced yet.
ComicBook
The Witcher Showrunner Hints at Reason Behind Henry Cavill Exit
After Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Why Henry Cavill has stepped away from the role of a character he loves so much, we still don't know. Whether it's pure professionalism or an NDA or both, all parties involved aren't providing any details on the matter. Because of this, assumptions and speculation are dominating the narrative. Many assume Cavill stepped away from the role to pursue other roles, such as Superman and Warhammer. However, reports from various sources have claimed the real reason Cavill has stepped away is due to creative differences with the writers and producers of the show. Naturally, these reports have bolstered protests against the show, which are largely centered around its deviation from the source material.
ComicBook
James Gunn Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's Statement About Black Adam's DCU Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing once again — but not in the way that some might have been expecting. On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to confirm that a Black Adam sequel is not part of DC Studios' initial plans, with James Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing movies, television shows, games, and more going forward. While Johnson confirmed that his character "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling", he did hint that all of the parties involved will be "exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
ComicBook
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Close to Beating Stranger Things 4 on All-Time List
Another week and another batch of viewership data from Netflix has been released and the streamer could very well have a new #1 series very soon, or will it? With its fourth week of viewership now revealed, Netflix's latest hit original series Wednesday has now been watched 1.196 billion hours on Netflix, making it the #2 most-watched English-language TV show of all-time on the service behind only Stranger Things season 4. The only thing separating the two shows on the list is 156 million hours, so can the Jenna Ortega-led series take the top spot? Let's examine below.
The ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Member Fans Doubt Will Return for ‘That ’90s Show’ Spinoff
Not all of the gang is getting back together in the basement. 'That '70s Show' fans know not to expect this cast member to appear in the spinoff.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
ComicBook
Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Reveals His New Disney+ Series Premieres Soon
Jeremy Renner has worn a lot of proverbial hats over the years, whether as an actor, musician, app developer, or otherwise. In the near future, he will be able to add another title to that list — reality television star. On Tuesday, the Hawkeye star tweeted out confirmation that his reality show, Rennervations, will be arriving on Disney+ early next year. An exact release date has not been set.
thedigitalfix.com
Jumanji 4 release date speculation, cast, trailer, plot, and more
What is the Jumanji 4 release date? When it comes to exciting blockbusters, few IPs are as entertaining as the Jumanji adventure movies. Kicking off with the 1995 Robin Williams movie that saw a board game come to life – Jumanji has become a global phenomenon, spawning sequels and some of the best video game movies ever made.
Kate Winslet Breaks Silence On ‘Titanic’ Door Controversy 25 Years Later & Gives Definitive Answer: Watch
For the past 25 years, Titanic fans have questioned whether or not Jack could have fit on the floating door with Rose in the middle of the ocean after the boat sank. The debate came up during Kate Winslet‘s new interview with Joshua Horowitz, who showed the 47-year-old actress an old video of Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, being asked about the “biggest movie controversy of all time.” Leo said he had “no comment” about the debate, but Kate had much more to say about it to Josh.
Collider
'Night Court' Revival Footage Shows the Next Generation of Justice
The era of reboots and revivals seems to be never-ending, and NBC has now gotten in on the action. The network has released a video showing off a first look at the upcoming series Night Court, a rebooted sequel of the iconic 1980s sitcom of the same name. The series will star Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the original series' protagonist, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson).
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Reveals if the Enterprise-E Will Appear
The USS Enterprise-E will not be showing up in Star Trek: Picard's final season, but a similar ship will. The USS Enterprise-E debuted in the film Star Trek: First Contact and was the latest version of the USS Enterprise seen in Star Trek when the franchise disappeared for a while. Some fans may wonder what became of it and hope to see it again in Picard's final season, but that won't be the case. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed that the Enterprise-E won't be a part of Star Trek: Picard. However, another ship that is of the same Sovereign class as the Enterprise-E, will appear.
ComicBook
James Gunn Teases Possibility of Deathstroke in DCU
Deathstroke may be coming to the DC Universe. Though James Gunn and Peter Safran have yet to unveil their plans for the new franchise, the former has continued to be one of the most active filmmakers on Twitter. As such, fans have been asking the director-turned-executive various questions about the new DC Studios, including which characters could end up appearing in projects for the company. As one fan was quick to find out, one of DC's most popular villains could be joining the new cinematic universe before too long at all.
