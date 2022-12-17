Season 5 of Yellowstone has been an interesting one thus far for Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). The adopted Dutton son has found himself sleeping with the enemy — literally — as he embarks on a relationship with Sarah Atwood (Dawn Oliveri), a lawyer for Market Equities who is suing to get the state to uphold the original least agreement for the airport. While that alone is a questionable situation, things got even more complicated last week when Sarah laid out her plans for Jamie. Sarah told Jamie that she wants to get him elected governor so she can push through the airport lease — and they need to find a way to expedite Jamie's rise to power. This week, that scheming took a turn, and it could be setting up John Dutton (Kevin Costner) for the biggest fight he's faced yet.

