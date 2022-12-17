ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
VikingsTerritory

1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title

1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Accusation

It's been a surprisingly rough game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against the lowly Houston Texans today. But Mahomes' wife is having her own issues with the game right now. Mahomes has been getting the hell beaten out of him by the Texans defense today and some...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is Dating Another Athlete

Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin, got a special shoutout on NBC's broadcast on Saturday afternoon. Both Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods shouted out Elin for giving birth to a bay earlier this week. Tiger and Elin had two children together during their marriage. "Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to...
The Spun

Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision

NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
The Comeback

Tiger Woods ex-wife makes major move

Elin Nordegen, the ex-wife of famous golfer Tiger Woods, made a major move last week when she gave birth to a child with former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron. Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into Read more... The post Tiger Woods ex-wife makes major move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday

New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots lose to Raiders on 1 of the dumbest plays you will ever see

The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a play that is so stupid it has to be seen to be believed. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left in their Week 15 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. New England had the ball... The post Patriots lose to Raiders on 1 of the dumbest plays you will ever see appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win

Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
691K+
Followers
87K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy