ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee

When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine house fire; mother, 3 daughters left homeless

RACINE, Wis. - A mother and three daughters are homeless after fire destroyed their home on Randolph Street in Racine on Monday morning, Dec. 19. Racine firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Randolph near Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say nobody was home when the firefighters arrived. They saw heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and entering the attic space.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

To the rescue: Firefighters rescue dogs from plane crash

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A plane carrying over 50 dogs crash-landed on a golf course, and a few firefighters met their future pets that very day. It was a snowy day in November when a planned transport of dogs from Louisiana turned into a plane crash. All three people and 53 dogs on the plane survived with only minimal injuries. First responders quickly wrangled the animals that were now roaming Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee.
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toy giveaway at Milwaukee homeless shelter

MILWAUKEE - The holidays got a lot brighter Saturday, Dec. 17 for a few hundred Milwaukee kids. MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary near 24th and Center hosted a toy giveaway. The goal was to help give some holiday cheer to kids of all ages. "We are anticipating giving over 240 families,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy