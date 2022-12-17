ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

St. Joseph Post

Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
ATCHISON, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Man Arrested for Drug Distribution, DWI

On Monday at 6:52 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Broadway and Missouri on a vehicle with no license plate lights, and the driver was driving carelessly. Investigation determined that the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A subsequent search led to the discovery of drugs in an amount consistent with distribution. There was also a firearm located in the vehicle.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County

(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Lawrence Police release photos of armed robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have released photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook to release photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun and ask for residents’ help to identify him.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

KCKPD Major Case Squad investigating weekend homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed over the weekend. Police said officers were called to the 4000 block of Lloyd Street around 9:39 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a person with apparent gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Woman Killed in Clay County Crash

CLAY COUNTY, MO – A two vehicle crash in Clay County killed both drivers Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 73-year old James Massa from Excelsior Estates crossed the center line on Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street around 2:30 pm. Massa struck the vehicle drive by 88-year old Victoria Kohler of Lawson. Both Massa and Kohler were pronounced dead at the scene.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Information wanted in Sunday night KCK homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a deadly shooting. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers were made aware of a shooting report just before 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street. When police arrived, they...
KANSAS CITY, KS

