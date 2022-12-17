Read full article on original website
Related
KC-area woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way I-70 crash
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash. Desire C. Smith, 41, Blue Springs, was sentenced to 15 years Friday after pleading guilty to DWI Death of a Another Not Passenger, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
Men, illegally in Kansas City, convicted of kidnapping, murder
A jury convicts two men, illegally in Kansas City, of kidnapping and murdering a man they planned to rob in April 2017.
KMBC.com
Two men convicted of kidnapping, murder in death of 19-year-old KCMO man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time anyone saw 19-year-old Christian Escutia alive, he was beingforced into an SUV outside his northeast Kansas City home. He was later found dead on the side of the road, having been shot in the head three times. Federal authorities announced on Tuesday...
Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Dec. 9 shooting in KCK
A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Dec. 9.
Warrensburg Man Arrested for Drug Distribution, DWI
On Monday at 6:52 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Broadway and Missouri on a vehicle with no license plate lights, and the driver was driving carelessly. Investigation determined that the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A subsequent search led to the discovery of drugs in an amount consistent with distribution. There was also a firearm located in the vehicle.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
Man, woman killed in Clay County two-vehicle crash
Two people died in a crash Saturday at NE 162nd Street and Salem Road, just east of 69 Highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Man dies in overnight shooting in Independence
Independence police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Monday near East Pacific Avenue.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
WIBW
Lawrence Police release photos of armed robbery suspect
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have released photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook to release photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun and ask for residents’ help to identify him.
Shooting near 38th, The Paseo, leaves one with life-threatening injuries
The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. near E. 38th Street and The Paseo.
KMBC.com
KCKPD Major Case Squad investigating weekend homicide
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed over the weekend. Police said officers were called to the 4000 block of Lloyd Street around 9:39 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a person with apparent gunshot wounds.
KCTV 5
Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Woman Killed in Clay County Crash
CLAY COUNTY, MO – A two vehicle crash in Clay County killed both drivers Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 73-year old James Massa from Excelsior Estates crossed the center line on Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street around 2:30 pm. Massa struck the vehicle drive by 88-year old Victoria Kohler of Lawson. Both Massa and Kohler were pronounced dead at the scene.
Some Kansas City-area police shift K9s due to Missouri’s marijuana legalization
Some Kansas City-area police departments shift the responsibilities of K9 officers trained to detect marijuana since it is legal in Missouri.
Family warning others of possible scam after receiving mystery parking ticket in Kansas City
One teen, who was attending a Sunday night event in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, received a parking ticket with a huge fine at a parking lot, but the parking company has no record of it.
Kansas City neighbors want something done about dangerous eastside intersection
This comes after a woman and her daughter were nearly involved in a bad accident at the crossing Monday night.
KCTV 5
Information wanted in Sunday night KCK homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a deadly shooting. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers were made aware of a shooting report just before 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street. When police arrived, they...
