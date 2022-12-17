Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals why Tom Brady is the GOAT QB
For Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there is no doubt that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. After all, if you consider longevity, overall success and championships, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has it all. Rodgers admitted that when he appeared as a guest on Serge Ibaka’s show. After naming Brady, […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals why Tom Brady is the GOAT QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh linked to Colts ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU
Jim Harbaugh has already gone on the record that he doesn’t have any present plans of leaving Michigan football to coach in the NFL again. However, that hasn’t stopped rumors to continue about his potential to return to the pros. He is even already being linked to the Indianapolis Colts, who are currently coached by […] The post RUMOR: Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh linked to Colts ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan’s Blake Corum drops cryptic NFL Draft update with deadline around the corner
Michigan football running back Blake Corum told Adam Schefter that he still hasn’t made his final decision on the NFL Draft. “I’m 50-50,” Corum said in response to whether he’s made a decision on declaring for the draft. “I have not made a decision. I am 50-50. It’s a hard decision… it’s a hard decision. […] The post Michigan’s Blake Corum drops cryptic NFL Draft update with deadline around the corner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quentin Johnston drops Fiesta Bowl injury update that will fire up TCU football fans
TCU football is currently in the process of gearing up for the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs are going to need all hands on deck against the Michigan Wolverines to kickoff the College Football Playoff. They recently received a pivotal injury update on star wide receiver Quentin Johnston, per Steven Johnson. “Quentin Johnston says he’s […] The post Quentin Johnston drops Fiesta Bowl injury update that will fire up TCU football fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release
The Baltimore Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off of waivers, per Jordan Schultz. Watkins, who was released by the Green Bay Packers, reportedly drew in the interest of a number of teams including the New York Giants, per Schultz. The Packers decision to release Sammy Watkins was surprising given their question marks at receiver. Through […] The post Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson had conversations with 3 Super Bowl champs about benching
Zach Wilson sought the advice of three legendary quarterbacks when he was benched by the New York Jets recently. He spoke with Hall-of-Famers Steve Young and Kurt Warner, as well as Drew Brees, who’s a shoo-in for induction when eligible. Wilson said the sage advice from the three Super Bowl champions was invaluable as he […] The post Zach Wilson had conversations with 3 Super Bowl champs about benching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins reveals text from Frank Reich after breaking comeback record vs. Colts
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a miraculous victory on Saturday, led by QB Kirk Cousins.. They erased a 33-point deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 39-36. That broke the previous NFL record held by the Buffalo Bills, who beat the Houston Oilers in the 1993 AFC Wild Card Game after trailing 35-3. The […] The post Kirk Cousins reveals text from Frank Reich after breaking comeback record vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU football: 3 transfer portal players Horned Frogs must target
TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent years. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the CFP at No. 3.
Packers Mason Crosby set to tie bonkers Brett Favre record Monday vs. Rams
The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off in Week 15’s Monday Night Football. When Packers’ kicker Mason Crosby steps on the field, he will be making Green Bay history. Crosby will be making his 255th straight start for the Packers, tying the legendary quarterback Brett Favre for most consecutive […] The post Packers Mason Crosby set to tie bonkers Brett Favre record Monday vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields sounds off on unfair treatment on roughing the passer calls
No quarterback has been sacked more in the 2022 NFL regular season so far than Chicago Bears signal-caller Justin Fields. The dual-threat quarterback is being regularly punished in the pocket by opposing pass rushers, and while a leaky offensive line is largely to blame for that, Fields also believes that many of the sacks he’s taken should have been ruled illegal (via Chris Emma of 670 The Score).
