Jim Harbaugh has already gone on the record that he doesn’t have any present plans of leaving Michigan football to coach in the NFL again. However, that hasn’t stopped rumors to continue about his potential to return to the pros. He is even already being linked to the Indianapolis Colts, who are currently coached by […] The post RUMOR: Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh linked to Colts ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO