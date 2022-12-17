ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca Police arrest man in Dollar Tree burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges. The Ithaca Police Department was notified of a theft just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A private security contractor for the Dollar Tree was watching it happen in real-time. IPD responded and took the man into custody without incident. 26-year-old Edrick Acosta Ramos is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
State Police warning of trooper-impersonation scam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are warning of a trooper-impersonation scam-within-a-scam targeting people in Tompkins County. New York State Police announced that troopers in Ithaca have received several reports of the scam from Tompkins County residents. According to NYSP, the scammer poses as a trooper and calls the victims, telling them they have fallen victim […]
New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack

No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
AG James Announces Arrest of Disbarred Attorney Who Allegedly Embezzled Over $450,000 from Vulnerable and Elderly New Yorkers

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli today announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
State Police announces recent weather-related incidents in the region

The New York State Police reported that 172 weather-related incidents occurred in the Troop C Division during the snowstorm that took place late last week. Of the 172 incidents, 49 of them were reported in Zone 3, which includes Cortland, Tompkins and Tioga counties. In a detailed breakdown, 28 of them were “assist motorist or disabled vehicle” incidents and 21 were “crashes involving damage to property,” the report stated.
Three men arrested for robbing Verizon store

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Gates Police Department arrested three men Saturday for taking part in a robbery at the Verizon Wireless Store in Gates on Lyell Avenue. Upon arrival officers were told that multiple black men entered the location and pointed guns at both the store employees and customers stating, “This is […]
22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say

Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
