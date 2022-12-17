Read full article on original website
Related
Alleged Animal Abuser from Upstate NY Charged after Grisly Find
The animal abuse allegations made against a woman in Troy are disturbing, to say the least - but kudos to our local law enforcement for doing what was necessary to make sure people like this don't ever own an animal again. According to a release by the Albany Police Department,...
New York State Man Sentenced After Showing Gun on Social Media
Millions of people take to social media every day to catch up with friends, follow the latest in news and trends, or maybe just waste time while at work watching silly dog videos. But if you're going to do something that you're not supposed to do, don't video yourself for...
75-year-old gets prison time for stabbing man
Today in Broome County Court, Peter Scott, 75, of Binghamton, pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the Second Degree.
New York State Will No Longer Arrest Or Prosecute Children Under 12
Soon, New York State will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children under the age of 12, thanks to a new law. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation earlier this year and it will take effect on January 1, 2023. Under current law, children ages 7 and older can be charged with a crime in New York.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Police arrest man in Dollar Tree burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges. The Ithaca Police Department was notified of a theft just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A private security contractor for the Dollar Tree was watching it happen in real-time. IPD responded and took the man into custody without incident. 26-year-old Edrick Acosta Ramos is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
State Police warning of trooper-impersonation scam
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are warning of a trooper-impersonation scam-within-a-scam targeting people in Tompkins County. New York State Police announced that troopers in Ithaca have received several reports of the scam from Tompkins County residents. According to NYSP, the scammer poses as a trooper and calls the victims, telling them they have fallen victim […]
NewsChannel 36
New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
Suspects connected to Crips arrested for drug conspiracy in Niagara Falls
The charges they face carry penalties ranging from five to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack
No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
County warns of suspected phone scam involving emergency notifications
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has reported several calls from residents about robocalls received from Tompkins County during which personal information was requested, allegedly to sign up for emergency notifications. Tompkins County does use a mass notification system called Tompkins County SIREN that provides voice, text...
longisland.com
AG James Announces Arrest of Disbarred Attorney Who Allegedly Embezzled Over $450,000 from Vulnerable and Elderly New Yorkers
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli today announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
Ithaca man dead after being stabbed
Ithaca Police announced that an Ithaca man has died following a stabbing incident earlier today.
cnycentral.com
Daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff and a 1-year-old injured in crash in Aurelius
Aurelius, NY — The 21-year-old daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and a one-year-old were among those injured in a two-car crash in the town of Aurelius Saturday morning. State police confirmed to CNY Central that Jennifer Schenck was among those injured when a car crossed over the...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Heights PD seeks help identifying person seen near old Knitting Mill warehouse before fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen near the area of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. on Dec. 5th before a fire broke out within. Police did not say if the person in question is a suspect or a person of interest.
cortlandvoice.com
State Police announces recent weather-related incidents in the region
The New York State Police reported that 172 weather-related incidents occurred in the Troop C Division during the snowstorm that took place late last week. Of the 172 incidents, 49 of them were reported in Zone 3, which includes Cortland, Tompkins and Tioga counties. In a detailed breakdown, 28 of them were “assist motorist or disabled vehicle” incidents and 21 were “crashes involving damage to property,” the report stated.
22 WSBT
Police: Theft ring members who stole $300K nationwide arrested while stealing from Target
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (KOMO) — Investigators in Lynnwood, Washington, say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation...
Three men arrested for robbing Verizon store
GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Gates Police Department arrested three men Saturday for taking part in a robbery at the Verizon Wireless Store in Gates on Lyell Avenue. Upon arrival officers were told that multiple black men entered the location and pointed guns at both the store employees and customers stating, “This is […]
22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say
Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
Elbridge woman reported missing is found dead in Carpenter Falls
Niles, N.Y. — An Elbridge woman who had not been seen or heard from in six days was found dead Sunday in Carpenter Falls, state police said. Susan C. Mills, 59, was last seen around noon Monday leaving her home on Halfway Road in Elbridge, troopers have said. She was reported missing on Wednesday, state police said.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 15