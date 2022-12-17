ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IN

WISH-TV

Spencer officer arrested, accused of stealing drugs from takeback box

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — Spencer Police Department officer James Bradley Deckard, 39, is charged with official misconduct and theft. He was arrested Friday and booked into the Owen County Jail. Indiana State Police conducted the investigation. They found Deckard was stealing narcotics and other controlled substances from the Drug...
SPENCER, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man dead in apparent accidental shooting

An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Three teens caught drinking and face charges

BEDFORD – Three teens were arrested Friday night after Bedford Police officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street by a Lawrence County Probation officer to assist with three juveniles who had been consuming alcohol. Two 17-year-old males and a 16-year-old male face charges of juvenile delinquency...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Spencer officer arrested, accused of removing drugs from police storage

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges on December 16. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested for ISP to investigate after there was suspicion of an officer removing items […]
SPENCER, IN
FOX59

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities could provide new information this week about the July shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. On July 17, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire inside the mall, killing three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according […]
GREENWOOD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Craig S. Larsen, 38, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. No bond was set. Shawna D. Campbell, 28, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. No bond was set. Bryan B. Matus De...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Spencer Police Department officer arrested after investigation of misconduct, theft

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — An officer with the Spencer City Police Department was arrested Friday for official misconduct and theft charges. Indiana State Police conducted an investigation after the Owen County prosecutor contacted ISP and requested an investigation after an officer allegedly removed items from secured storage, according to a news release.
SPENCER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash on US 41 claims the lives of a Vincennes couple

KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say a vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer which had stopped in the crossover due to on-coming traffic. The couple in the vehicle, Craig and Jane Wissel lost […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Man Reportedly Robbed of $40 at Knife Point in Washington

A robbery was reported around 9 p.m. yesterday near SE 1st St. and E Main St. The caller reported being robbed of $40 at knifepoint. The suspect was allegedly wearing jeans, a brown or black coat, and a white or gray hoodie under the coat. No more information was given...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
VINCENNES, IN

