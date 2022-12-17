Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Radical Mission invites community to Warm Souls Christmas celebration
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Warm Souls Christmas, an annual free Christmas Eve event open to the public and hosted by Radical Mission Compassionate Ministries, is back to normal operations this year. This year’s celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Austin Peay...
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for family just in time for Christmas
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Elder Street just in time for Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the help of supporters and volunteers. Sanora Hickman, who will share her new home with her two young granddaughters, received the keys on her...
clarksvillenow.com
Gary L. (Jr.) Ford
Gary L. Ford, Jr., age 57, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. Gary was born April 28, 1965, in Fayetteville, NC, to the late Gary L. Ford, Sr. and Rosie Hardee Ford. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ford; two daughters, Lauren (Sheri) Ford...
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
clarksvillenow.com
Deanna Mayo
Sara Deanna (Nichols) Mayo, age 59, of Clarksville, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, December 16, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at The Community Church, 199 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN. Bro. Sam Hill will be officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police partner with local nonprofits for food drive | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department’s Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) joined forces with local nonprofit organizations on Tuesday to provide food along with some holiday cheer for Clarksville citizens. YAIPak Outreach, Manna Café Ministries, Clarksville Urban Ministries and Clarksville Police officers were at Veterans Plaza...
clarksvillenow.com
Salvation Army expects increase in demand for services with frigid weather
CLARKSVILLE, TN – With the mercury set to plunge later this week in the region, The Salvation Army of Clarksville is gearing up for an increase in demand for their services, while at the same time making a last-minute push for donations to their Red Kettle campaign to help cover costs.
clarksvillenow.com
Isadore Bilbrew Jr.
Isadore Bilbrew Jr., age 69, of Clarksville, TN departed this life on December 11, 2022. He was the son of Isadore Bilbrew Sr. And Sallie Carson Bilbrew. He was born July 9, 1953, in Jones County, MS. Isadore was employed and retired from The Veterans Administration as an X-ray Technician....
WKRN
YMCA helping 700+ families in Clarksville
The Clarksville YMCA is spreading plenty of holiday cheer this week!. The Clarksville YMCA is spreading plenty of holiday cheer this week!. Only shelter for Middle TN teenagers on “temporary …. The only shelter in all of middle Tennessee for teenagers suddenly closed its doors in the middle of...
The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee
Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Vanderbilt community, family members remember senior Jay Patel
Undergraduate student Jay Patel passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was 23 years old. Patel is survived by his mother Rekha Patel and his father Hasmukh Patel who reside in Hendersonville, TN. “He lived by three things in his life....
Worship service in violation of Franklin ordinance
A man is continuing to hold a weekly worship gathering on the Franklin Public Square, despite being told he is in violation of a recently passed ordinance.
clarksvillenow.com
Myrtle Greene
Myrtle Ida Greene, age 93, of Cumberland Furnace, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Greene Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Carolyn Haddock, educator who inspired children and adults, has died
Carolyn Crowell Haddock, a retired elementary school guidance counselor who charmed hundreds if not thousands of students with her self-proclaimed Mrs. Pickle persona, has died. The cause was complications from COVID-19 and influenza, her family said. Haddock’s ability to inspire good work on behalf of education continued even after her...
clarksvillenow.com
Zenta Damico
Zenta Damico, matriarch of the Stefko family, went on to her next journey at 97 years of age on December 17, 2022. She was born in Petzenhausen, Germany to Johann Deininger and Appalonia Hoermann. A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic...
An arctic kind of Christmas is heading into Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville might not see a white Christmas, but it’s going to be bitter cold and blustery heading into the holiday weekend with an arctic cold front pushing through the region. Temperatures will plunge from a high of about 49 degrees during the day Thursday to low of 1 degree...
Tennessee Tribune
Metro Nashville Council to Vote on Plans to Transform Fisk University’s Historic Burrus Hall
On December 20th, the Metro Nashville Council will vote on plans to transform Fisk University’s historic Burrus Hall into a business innovation/business incubator facility. And let me tell you, this is exactly the right project at the exactly right time for Nashville. Since 1945, Burrus Hall – a McKissack...
radionwtn.com
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
3 animal shelters come together for adoption special
Once again this year, Metro Animal Care and Control, Williamson County Animal Center and Cheatham County Animal Care and Control are teaming up to clear the shelters.
Nashville church to provide Christmas gifts, food to hundreds of families
The Church at Mt. Carmel is getting ready to provide gifts, clothes and food to hundreds of families across the Midstate as part of the Christmas on Monroe event.
