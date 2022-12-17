ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Radical Mission invites community to Warm Souls Christmas celebration

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Warm Souls Christmas, an annual free Christmas Eve event open to the public and hosted by Radical Mission Compassionate Ministries, is back to normal operations this year. This year’s celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Austin Peay...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Gary L. (Jr.) Ford

Gary L. Ford, Jr., age 57, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. Gary was born April 28, 1965, in Fayetteville, NC, to the late Gary L. Ford, Sr. and Rosie Hardee Ford. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ford; two daughters, Lauren (Sheri) Ford...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Deanna Mayo

Sara Deanna (Nichols) Mayo, age 59, of Clarksville, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, December 16, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at The Community Church, 199 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN. Bro. Sam Hill will be officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Police partner with local nonprofits for food drive | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department’s Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) joined forces with local nonprofit organizations on Tuesday to provide food along with some holiday cheer for Clarksville citizens. YAIPak Outreach, Manna Café Ministries, Clarksville Urban Ministries and Clarksville Police officers were at Veterans Plaza...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Isadore Bilbrew Jr.

Isadore Bilbrew Jr., age 69, of Clarksville, TN departed this life on December 11, 2022. He was the son of Isadore Bilbrew Sr. And Sallie Carson Bilbrew. He was born July 9, 1953, in Jones County, MS. Isadore was employed and retired from The Veterans Administration as an X-ray Technician....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

YMCA helping 700+ families in Clarksville

The Clarksville YMCA is spreading plenty of holiday cheer this week!. The Clarksville YMCA is spreading plenty of holiday cheer this week!. Only shelter for Middle TN teenagers on “temporary …. The only shelter in all of middle Tennessee for teenagers suddenly closed its doors in the middle of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee

Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt community, family members remember senior Jay Patel

Undergraduate student Jay Patel passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was 23 years old. Patel is survived by his mother Rekha Patel and his father Hasmukh Patel who reside in Hendersonville, TN. “He lived by three things in his life....
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Myrtle Greene

Myrtle Ida Greene, age 93, of Cumberland Furnace, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Greene Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CUMBERLAND FURNACE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Zenta Damico

Zenta Damico, matriarch of the Stefko family, went on to her next journey at 97 years of age on December 17, 2022. She was born in Petzenhausen, Germany to Johann Deininger and Appalonia Hoermann. A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
BENTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy