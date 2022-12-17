Read full article on original website
Related
Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants
What to do with a historic old train station or an old fire station that has answered its last call? Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings in creative ways. You've probably seen it happen in your town or city. A bar...
4 New York State Parks Where You Can Go Snowmobiling
The first flakes of snow have fallen across most of New York State, so what does that mean? It means grab your snowsuits, your gloves, and your helmet, we are going riding! Have you ever been on a snowmobile? If operated correctly, they can be safe and a great deal of fun.
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
‘In and Out of Consciousness': Rescued NY Hiker Speaks Out
Winter in New York state can be as beautiful as it is deadly. 19-year-old hiker Joe “Dmytri” Gutch learned the threats of the season the hard way after a casual hike turned near-catastrophic. Stranded on a mountaintop, he found himself in waist-deep snow, hypothermic and falling in and out of consciousness. Dmytri recently spoke out about his miraculous rescue.
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
Two Major Accidents on I-84 Prompts Safety Concerns
It was a treacherous week for drivers on I-84. Two major accidents snarled traffic for hours and claimed the life of at least one driver. There is currently an accident investigation of a crash that left a truck driver dead. New York State Police (NYSP) reported that the 69-year-old driver "exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed and came to rest after hitting a tree." The driver's dog survived the impact.
Arrest of Cortlandt Man Closes Case on Multiple Putnam County Burglaries
A string of burglaries in the Putnam County area of the Hudson Valley doing back to October have finally been solved, with a recent arrest made. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New York to Ban This Harmful Cosmetic Production Practice Come January
Coming off the heels of last week's announcement that Governor Hochul had signed into law a ban on the sales of dogs, cats and rabbits from pet stores effective 2024, another act protecting the welfare of animals across New York State has been signed. New York has officially become the...
Robert Hoagland, Missing For 10 Years, Found in Sullivan County
A person who has been declared missing for almost ten years has finally been discovered. Robert Hoagland of Newtown, Connecticut was discovered in Sullivan County, New York. Hoagland was pronounced dead on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Missing Man Living Double Life in Sullivan County. Robert Hoagland was a local chef...
New York State Will No Longer Arrest Or Prosecute Children Under 12
Soon, New York State will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children under the age of 12, thanks to a new law. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation earlier this year and it will take effect on January 1, 2023. Under current law, children ages 7 and older can be charged with a crime in New York.
18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!
We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
NY State: How Hunters Can Donate Their Deer To Help Feed Hungry
Are you a hunter who has recently said to themselves, "Oh Deer?" There are people who love to hunt and eat Venison, but there are also people who just love to hunt and like to not eat venison. Is there a potential marriage between the two types of people? Well,...
How Much Money Does New York State Tax You For Cigarettes, Alcohol, Weed?
Not too long ago, New York State announced that it is removing taxes on diapers, which is great news for parents of infants and toddlers. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on July 25, 2022,. I know many parents are anxious about rising prices and making ends meet. To bring...
Woodstock Film Festival Awarded Major Grant Funding Across Three Year Span
The Hudson Valley is home to some pretty significant yearly events, one of the most popular, especially lately, is the Woodstock Film Festival. For more than 20 years, the Woodstock Film Festival has provided opportunities for both emerging an established filmmakers, and promoted culture, diversity, community, educational opportunities and economic growth.
The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?
In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
Man Robs McDonald’s in New York, Steals Cheeseburgers and Chicken McNuggets
Ba da ba ba DUHHH! Police say a real life Hamburgler may have been lovin' it a little too much recently. Surveillance video shows the alleged robber hop over the counter of the fast food establishment and make off with his stash. But police say it may not have been money he was after in this case. Maybe this guy never had a Happy Meal?
Hochul Passes Law Prohibiting Sales of Dogs and Cats From Stores
When you buy a dog or cat from a local store how do you know where it came from? Are they coming from legitimate breeders who care about the safety and well-being of the animal or are they from puppy mills? Hochul hopes that this new legislation will help break up New York's heavy puppy mill operations.
What Happens to the Deposit Money From Cans and Bottles Not Returned in New York?
If you live in New York, returning your cans and bottles to get the deposit back is second nature – it’s just something you do and probably have been doing for the majority of your life but do you know how it all started?. The New York State...
Does This Hudson Valley Town Still Have a Hotbed of KKK Activity?
A couple of years ago there were several towns in Upstate New York that had a lot of activity from the Ku Klux Klan. What do those numbers look like now?. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863. This banned slavery in the United States. It would take almost 100 years for the Federal Government to step in and rule segregation unconstitutional in America after the Civil Rights Movement.
Sheriff Says Hudson Valley Man Tried to Bring Controlled Substance into Jail
It's probably not the wisest of ideas to bring narcotics into a correctional facility. Then again, this genius here allegedly tried to steal from a "shop with a cop" event in Florida recenlty. Sometimes people just aren't thinking. Hudson Valley Man Faces Charges. Offcials say one local man is facing...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0