ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab

Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
MONTANA STATE
411mania.com

Maki Itoh Says She’d Turn Down WWE If They Offered Her A Deal

In an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall (via Fightful), Maki Itoh (via her translator) said that she would turn down an offer from WWE if they gave her one, pledging loyalty to AEW. Here are highlights:. On possibly going to WWE: “No, nothing. The reason she became...
411mania.com

Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release

Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com

AEW Rampage Rating Jumps, Audience Slightly Up

Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage saw its rating hit a nine-week high, while the audience was slightly up from the previous week. Last week’s show scored in a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 464,000 viewers, up 36.4% and 1.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 457,000 viewers.
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!

-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
411mania.com

Matt Hardy Gives An Update On Jeff Hardy’s Status and Health

On an “Ask Matt Anything” edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, The Sensei of Mattitude gave a brief update on brother Jeff’s status. Jeff Hardy, of course, has been on hiatus from AEW after several DUIs in mid-2022. Here is what Matt had to say:
411mania.com

New Escape From New York Directors Say Film Won’t Be a Remake

There’s still some time until the next Escape From New York comes to fruition, but the directors say it won’t be a remake of the original classic. As reported last month, the trio known as Radio Silence (Scream, Ready or Not) are directing a film that will revive the franchise, which began in 1981 with the John Carpenter-helmed original. The three members of the collective — Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella — recently spoke with EW and confirmed they will not be remaking that original film.
NEW YORK STATE
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss Says Working With Bray Wyatt Was The Most Fun She’s Had In Her Career

Alexa Bliss’ storyline with Bray Wyatt was something she deeply enjoyed, recently describing it as the most fun she’s had in her career. Bliss was brought over to the Fiend’s dark side in 2020 and turned into a dark version of herself, which lasted past Wyatt’s release from the company in 2021. Bliss recently spoke with Rob Armstrong on What Went Down and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com

Jake Roberts Recalls Andre the Giant Getting Bit By One of His Snakes, Being Afraid Andre Would Be Angry

Jake Roberts had a memorable feud with Andre the Giant over the latter’s on-screen fear of snakes, and he recalled a great story about Andre getting bit once. Roberts was a guest on the The Paradox of Sports and was asked about the feud, acknowledging that Andre wasn’t actually scared of snakes and recalling how the late Hall of Famer once got two fangs broken off in his shoulder. He also talked about his various snakes over the years and a serious injury he suffered from a snake bite; you can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com

Dan the Dad on His AEW Debut, Getting Your Foot in the Door

– During a recent interview with Fightful, wrestler Dan the Dad discussed his AEW debut and the difficulty of getting your foot in the door somewhere. Below are some highlights:. Dan the Dad on his AEW debut: “Just making connections, getting within the circulation of the talent that is invited...
411mania.com

Marc Mero Recalls the Brawl For All, Bart Gunn vs. Butterbean at WrestleMania 15

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WCW and WWE SUperstar Marc Mero discussed the infamous Brawl for All tournament in WWE that took place way back in 1998. Mero lost his first match in the tournament against Steve Blackman on Raw in June 1998. Below are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc):

Comments / 0

Community Policy