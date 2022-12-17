Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Special meeting of the CPUD board Dec. 20
Objection Period Claremont Forest Resiliency Project USDA Forest Service, Plumas National Forest Mt. Hough Ranger District, Plumas County, California The…. WE NEED YOUR INPUT! Help us make Plumas Transit Systems be the best it can be! The Plumas County Transportation…. NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Pedro Benuto Cardenas,...
Plumas County News
Almanor Foundation to aid in restoring the Chester Cemetery after Dixie Fire
Many locals experienced the horror as the Dixie Fire approached the outskirts of Chester in 2021. The community was thankful that the town was saved but it was not completely spared. The communities beloved cemetery met Dixie’s path of destruction. Lost was the caretaker’s building and over 40 trees that surrounded the cemetery, which is part of the splendor of this small yet cherished place in Chester.
Plumas County News
Quincy Firewise to meet Dec. 21
The Quincy Firewise meeting will be held this Wednesday evening, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m. at the West End Theatre inside Quintopia. This month’s speakers are Matt West and Logan Krahenbuhl who will give a presentation on the Plumas Underburn Cooperative. Quincy Firewise is a local volunteer group making...
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: What’s under the Christmas tree for county employees?
Editor’s Note: Ava Hagwood spoke this morning during the public comment portion of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors Dec. 20 meeting — just as she has for each of the meetings during the past three months. Ava has been a consistent advocate for her coworkers and all county employees as they seek better compensation. With her permission, Plumas News is reprinting the text of those remarks — particularly struck by comments regarding seeking outside help for the county budget, and the poignant conclusion regarding the challenges faced by county employees this Christmas.
Plumas County News
James “Jim” Russell Erle
After a hard-fought battle with cancer, James “Jim” Russell Erle of Calpine, CA, passed away at the age of 78 on November 26, 2022, at home with loved ones. Born and raised in New Jersey, Jim took to the seas as a young man serving in the US Navy’s engine room on the destroyer USS Epperson, a job he said he loved. After serving in the Navy, Jim moved to California. And although he lived in various states over the years, he called California home for most of his life. He took up residence across the state including the coast where he would free dive for abalone, the San Joaquin Valley where he taught his kids to love and raise animals, and finally the Sierra Nevada mountains; a place he loved. While living in all these locales, Jim owned and operated semi-trucks, hauling various cargo intrastate and interstate. After settling in the Sierras in the late 1980s, Jim worked winters for CalTrans plowing snow. After selling his last truck in 2003, Jim worked full-time for CalTrans, retiring in 2017 as Supervisor of CalTrans Maintenance Station in Sierraville.
Plumas County News
Plumas Sheriff again tells supervisors that staffing levels are critical; will it impact new jail?
Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns once again asked the Board of Supervisors for help regarding critical staffing issues. While he had some good news to report — two deputy applicants graduated from the academy last week — one came from the jail, where staffing levels are critical. “Currently...
Plumas County News
Supervisor Thrall attends last board meeting after serving 16 years
After serving 16 years as the District 3 Supervisor representing the Lake Almanor Basin, Sherrie Thrall attended her last board meeting on Dec. 20. Her fellow Plumas County supervisors acknowledged her service with kind words, a gift and a luncheon in her honor. Board Chairman Kevin Goss recognized her for...
actionnewsnow.com
Hat Creek's RC Landingham becomes overnight millionaire, winning the Triple Crown
FORT WORTH, Texas - Huge success for Hat Creek's own RC Landingham. He's now rodeo's newest millionaire. Landingham walked out of the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 17, a million dollars richer, taking home the WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) Triple Crown of Rodeo. The bareback rider...
actionnewsnow.com
City crews clear homeless camps along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99
CHICO, Calif. - Chico city crews cleared out homeless campers living along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99 on Monday. Police, outreach and engagement teams and public works teams got the homeless to leave. People living there were referred to the Torres Shelter or Pallet Shelter. This was along both...
Plumas County News
When local churches are holding Christmas celebrations
Plumas News wants to share local Christmas services with its readers. If you would like to add your service to this list, please email Eva Small at [email protected]. Tuesday, December 20, 6:00 –7:00 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 282 Church Street, Quincy. Christmas Eve Candlelight...
krcrtv.com
CHP Susanville cautions against speeding along winter mountain roads
SUSANVILLE, CA. — CHP Susanville have taken to Facebook to warn travelers of the dangers of speeding along icy mountain roads. In their Facebook post yesterday, CHP Susanville advised anyone driving along slick mountain highways to slow down, noting that speeding often results in collisions that, at the very least, can make for day-ruining delays.
Plumas County News
Fish Bits: There are fish around the dam if you can get to them
Winter has arrived early in Plumas County. This weekend’s storm, while not the mega storm as predicted, did drop 2-plus feet of snow at lake level over the past four days. It will take a couple of days for locals to dig out and clear snow from roads, driveways, and boat ramps before fishing resumes on Almanor. While there is no precipitation in the 10-day forecast, it is going to be cold, with daytime highs in the low 30s and overnight lows will mark in the single digits. “Water temperature at the fish pens today was 39 degrees,” said John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association.
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for December 18th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
chicosol.org
Mike Ramsey’s backward notions on mental illness
I know Butte County has an elderly district attorney, but who knew Mike Ramsey’s thinking on mental illness was so prehistoric?. I am referring to a quote from Ramsey, Butte’s 35-year (!) DA, in Leslie Layton’s ChicoSol story about the difficult societal problems presented by Thomas David Bona.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 12-15: Mischief makers and mayhem
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 12-15 December 12. This is...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise-Opoly makes its way to the Ridge, thousands already sold
PARADISE, Calif. - A Paradise man is preserving memories of the Ridge through a board game he created called Paradise-Opoly, each spot on the board an ode to beloved spots and events in the community including the Honey Run Covered Bridge, Bille Park, Gold Nugget Days, Joy Lyn’s Candies, and Dolly-O-Donuts to name a few.
actionnewsnow.com
Early-morning fire damages home east of Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is investigating the cause of an early-morning house fire east of Oroville. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Monday on Melrose Drive. Firefighters said the fire burned in the garage and attic. They said everyone got out of the home safe.
actionnewsnow.com
At-risk man who walked away rescued in Magalia Monday night
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to the Magalia area Monday night to help find an at-risk man who walked away. Butte County SAR said the team of 18 volunteers responded to the area just after 6 p.m. to search for a person with special needs.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico woman arrested after pursuit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A Chico woman was arrested after officers attempted to pull her over in Paradise and she sped off on Sunday, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they attempted to pull a driver who was speeding over near Clark Road and Elliott Road. When the officer...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for DUI after crashing through fences in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital and cited for DUI following a crash in Paradise late Sunday night, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area of Circlewood Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a home under construction shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
